Fender unveils the new Chrissie Hynde Telecaster®, a first ever collaboration with the legendary Pretenders musician and band leader.

The new Signature model is based on Hynde’s main guitar, an Ice Blue Metallic Fender Telecaster she purchased over 40 years in a New York City music shop. Many of the classic guitar tones heard on Pretenders’ classics from their first record through their most recent release were tracked using this Telecaster.

“My guitar tech, David Crubly, convinced me to launch a Fender Signature Telecaster by telling me it might encourage more people to get into bands and music. I hope that’s true and know that those who do, won’t look back,” Chrissie Hynde stated, in announcing the guitar’s release.

Chrissie Hynde (Photo credi: Christie Goodwin)

Fender has also shared a new video in their Fender Demos series which discusses the all-new Chrissie Hynde Telecaster® specs and all details. The series focuses on showcasing not only the key features and benefits, but also the sonic quality of Fender’s instruments, amplifiers and pedals.

Based on the regal, classic look and wide variety of tonal options, deftly performed by Arianna Powell in the video below, the Chrissie Hynde Telecaster feels like a winner.

According to Fender, the Chrissie Hynde Telecaster boasts an alder body in Faded Ice Blue Metallic Road Worn™ lacquer finish, vintage-style ’50s single-coil Tele pickups voiced to match Chrissie’s original set and a 6-stainless steel barrel saddle bridge. With a custom mid-‘60s “C”-shaped maple neck, a 7.25” radius fingerboard and a chrome mirror pickguard, the guitar serves the unmistakable look and feel of Hynde’s treasured ’65 Telecaster® model. Hynde also requested a player-friendly update- locking tuners, which offer increased tuning stability and make string changes quicker.

“It was a true honor to bring the Chrissie Hynde Telecaster® to life,” said Justin Norvell, EVP Fender Products. “This guitar is as legendary as the artist who inspired its namesake and personalized design features. Chrissie really wanted this model to be as faithful as possible to its original, and she was right to – this Telecaster® is packed full of features that punch. From its beautiful Road Worn™ finish to its resilient stainless-steel saddles, the musical possibilities really are endless with this Tele in your hands.”

Fender link: https://shop.fender.com/en-US/chrissie-hynde-telecaster.html