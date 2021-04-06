Fender’s New Mustang Micro Personal Guitar Amplifier Lets You Quietly Jam Anywhere You Want

Fender releases the Mustang™ Micro, an ultra-portable personal guitar amplifier jam-packed with a wide selection of rock, metal and clean tones from their acclaimed Mustang Amp series. This tiny gadget fits in your pocket for take it anywhere options and is perfect for silent practicing via wired headphones.

Fender Mustang™ Micro Amp

The Mustang Micro plugs directly into your guitar and features 12 amp models and 12 effects combinations, all taken from Fender’s Mustang series. A rechargeable battery gives the user over four hours of continuous playing time. Well-suited for beginners and teachers, a headphone output and Bluetooth play-along capability allow players to jam along to tracks in the quiet of their home, or wherever they may be. You can also record signal into your Mac or PC computer via USB with no additional hardware needed.

Watch the demo below for a closer look. American Songwriter will have a hands-on demo to share soon as well.

“We’re thrilled to bring the iconic Mustang™ amp tones into a pocket-sized amp,” said Max Gutnik, Vice President of Electric Guitars, Basses & Amplifiers. “The Mustang™ Micro will allow everyone from touring artists to new players at home to plug in without disturbing anyone around them. Players will be able to express themselves through authentic effects and tones without being tied to an external amp, allowing for Micro’s portability to take them wherever the music goes.”

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:

12 Amp Models and 12 Effects Combinations Built-In : Straight from our Mustang™ series of amps with adjustable parameters. All signal processing is self-contained. Just plug in and play.

: Straight from our Mustang™ series of amps with adjustable parameters. All signal processing is self-contained. Just plug in and play. Backing Track Bluetooth Streaming with Audio Video Sync : Wirelessly stream audio backing tracks and play along with your favorite songs or practice app without latency or skipping.

: Wirelessly stream audio backing tracks and play along with your favorite songs or practice app without latency or skipping. Simple and Intuitive Controls : Easy to use features are ideal for beginners to seasoned players.

: Easy to use features are ideal for beginners to seasoned players. Rechargeable Battery : Internal battery is rechargeable via USB (cable included).

: Internal battery is rechargeable via USB (cable included). Recording Output: Record to your Mac or PC via USB with no additional hardware needed.

Fender website for more info: https://shop.fender.com/en-US/guitar-amplifiers/headphone-amplifiers/mustang-micro/2311300000.html