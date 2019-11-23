Fresh off his headlining Slower Tour, country music singer/songwriter Filmore returns with new track, “London.”

The song is the first of several new releases coming soon from the Curb Records recording artist, but it was important for him to start this new musical journey with “London.” Filmore is also set to join country star Lauren Alaina, fresh from her stint on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” for her That Girl Was Me Tour which kicks off at Nashville’s famed Exit/In on Jan. 15, 2020.



“As I continue to put out new music, I want to share more of both who I am as an artist as well as my personal experiences with fans,” says Filmore. “This song felt like the perfect place to start sharing the state I’m in. I first visited London for only 12 hours around this same time years ago and that trip helped inspire the song.”



Written by Filmore and John Luke Carter and produced by Zach Abend and Carter, the up-tempo, heartbreak song chronicles the hurt a breakup can create while visiting a place you’d planned to be experience together.



I feel so helpless, and I feel so far away

If you knew where I was, I wonder what you’d say

I feel guilty, and I don’t know how to tell you

I saw London without you



“‘London’ is about visiting a new city alone that you had always planned on seeing with someone special,” shares the Wildwood, Missouri-native. “All the details in the song relate to missing an ex with the hope of one day coming back to share it all with one another.”



Directed by Dusty Barker, the music video for “London” was shot during a whirlwind 48-hour trip to the city that inspired it. “With my tour schedule, it was a crazy quick trip,” the singer/songwriter continues. “We visited every spot I mention in the song, along with some places I’ve always wanted to see. We walked about 8 miles a day, but it was so cool to go back after writing the song and relive those moments.”



Filmore will return to London next year as part of C2C Country to Country which will include performances at O2 Arena. Additional European dates for C2C will be announced soon.



With a voice the New York Times says “never flirts with tension” and is “peaceful in his resignation to hurt,” Filmore continues to build on the success of breakout tracks “Slower” and “Love That About You.” The rising country star has already accumulated over 100 million career on-demand streams and has been featured on Spotify’s noteworthy ‘New Music Friday,’ ‘Hot Country’ and ‘Wild Country,’ as well as on Pandora’s Country Artists to Watch in 2019 list, and Sirius XM’s ‘The Highway.’