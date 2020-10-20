Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Are you thinking of picking up and learning the guitar or maybe just starting out and unsure of which model is right for you? Well, if you’re leaning towards Fender, the manufacturer has created FindYourFender, a fun and interactive website that will guide you through the process.

It’s a series of simple and quick clicks where you can choose an instrument (guitar, bass or uke), color, price range and more, with creativity encouraged. FindYourFender then matches up players with the right gear for their playing style and musical interests. Are you a country and Latin flavored acoustic player who wants to spend under $500 for a blue or gold acoustic guitar? Done! A Newporter or Redondo Player guitar might do the trick.

“The current circumstances have made it harder for new enthusiasts to get the hands-on experience and expert advice they need before investing in their first instrument,” said Evan Jones, CMO at Fender. “For any new player to be successful in the long term, it’s important they get the information they deserve and right instrument from the start. All too often, the guitar buying experience can be overwhelming for beginners, but FindYourFender is one of the first interactive online experience to offer new players an intuitive, personalized solution.

New players will also receive three free months of Fender Play at fender.com/playfree, a program Fender started at the onset of the pandemic and continues through 2020.

“Fender is increasingly focused on bringing new players to our industry as new players have fueled solid growth in guitar sales for over a decade and continue to represent the future of our industry,” said Andy Mooney, CEO at Fender. “Given the accelerated growth in new players entering the market this year, with most researching their buying decisions on-line, we created the FindYourFender experience to assist new players in personally selecting the ideal guitar, uke or bass for them to enjoy.”

FindYourFender is live for new players in the U.S., U.K .and Australia at findyour.fender.com.

