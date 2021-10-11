Focusrite Launches “Never Stop Creating” Campaign

Focusrite Audio Engineering has been at the cutting edge of professional audio for over four decades and counting. The early days saw the company building out incredible recording consoles to now becoming the leader in audio solutions and tools that everyone can afford.

Focusrite’s Scarlett USB audio interfaces have been the go-to for musicians looking for a simplistic, portable and efficient way to record their instruments and vocals directly into a computer or DAW system. Now, the company is putting the focus on bands and artists using Scarlett to create through their new “Never Stop Creating” campaign. Launching the effort with such up and coming artists as Pocket Queen, The Snuts, and Lauran Hibberd, “Never Stop Creating” will not only showcase the music they create but also share their experiences, stories, and music tips.

The Focusrite Scarlett USB audio interface has a current user community of over 4.2 million creators worldwide. The interfaces are used by professional studios, do-it-yourself home recorders, small studios, and anyone with a recording need. Ideal for songwriters and producers, the Scarlett interface solution keeps it simple while also providing optimal sound quality recording.

The Scarlett 4i4 provides four balanced line inputs and four balanced outputs. Built-in Scarlett mic preamps now come with Air that makes them even better for recording vocals and mic guitars. It has two ¼” inputs allowing you to plug your guitar, bass, or other instruments direct in. Plus, Loopback for simplistic sampling, podcasting, or streaming through social media.

Other Scarlett options now include the Solo, 2i2, 8i6, 18i8, 18i20, and several Studio bundle packages to choose from. The applications for the Scarlett interface are really only limited by your own creativity. Visit the Focusrite website to see the launch video for “Never Stop Creating.” More artists and bands will be featured and rolled out in the ensuing months. This is a great way to reflect the community that creates music with the Scarlett interfaces and let them tell their own story and play their diverse and unique music.

Focusrite is celebrating 10 years of the Scarlett interfaces by giving back with “Never Stop Creating.” And as musicians, artists and songwriters we should never stop creating!

Hopefully, this campaign will spur others to push their musical envelopes and write and record more incredible music. Usable, affordable musical technology like Focusrite offers can be a powerful tool in the right hands. Check out the Focus Pro Podcast for more user recording tips too.