Freeform Releases Official 25 Days of Christmas Schedule

The turkey has been consumed and it can officially be called Christmas season.

Nothing is more Christmas than the Freeform 25 Days of Christmas programming schedule. The complete guide is below, (thanks, Freeform) and we are making our list and checking it twice to make sure that we don’t miss any of our favorites.

Sunday, December 1

7am/6c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

9:05am/8:05c Deck the Halls (2006)

11:10am/10:10c Arthur Christmas

1:15pm/12:15c The Simpsons Holiday-thon

2:45pm/1:45c The Santa Clause

4:50pm/3:50c The Santa Clause 2

6:55pm/5:55c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

9pm/8c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:30pm/10:30c Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

1:30am/12:30c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

Monday, December 2

7am/6c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30am/6:30c The Muppet Christmas Carol

11am/10c Wrap Battle

12pm/11c Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

2:05pm/1:05c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

4:15pm/3:15c Deck the Halls (2006)

6:20pm/5:20c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

New Episodes 9pm/8c Wrap Battle

Tuesday, December 3

7:30am/6:30c Santa Baby

11am/10c The Preacher’s Wife

1:40pm/12:40c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

2:40pm/1:40c Rise of the Guardians

4:45pm/3:45c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

5:50pm/4:50c Home Alone

8:20pm/7:20c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12am/11c The Simpsons Holiday-thon

Wednesday, December 4

7:30am/6:30c Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe

11am/10c Rise of the Guardians

1pm/12c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

2pm/1c The Simpsons Holiday-thon

4pm/3c Home Alone

6:30pm/5:30c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Freeform Premiere 9pm/8c Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas

9pm/8c Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas 12am/11c Deck the Halls (2006)

Thursday, December 5

7:30am/6:30c Holiday in Handcuffs

11am/10c Wrap Battle

12pm/11c Kung Fu Panda Holiday

12:30pm/11:30c Unaccompanied Minors

2:30pm/1:30c Deck the Halls (2006)

4:35pm/3:35c Arthur Christmas

6:40pm/5:40c Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:20pm/7:20c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12am/11c Unaccompanied Minors

Friday, December 6

7:30am/6:30c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

11am/10c Kung Fu Panda Holiday

11:30am/10:30c Home Alone 3

1:35pm/12:35c Arthur Christmas

3:40pm/2:40c Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:20pm/4:20c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Freeform Premiere 8pm/7c Frosty the Snowman

8pm/7c Frosty the Snowman Freeform Premiere 8:30pm/7:30c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

8:30pm/7:30c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 9:30pm/8:30c The Santa Clause

11:30pm/10:30c The Santa Clause 2

1:30am/12:30c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

Saturday, December 7

7am/6c Cricket on the Hearth

8am/7c Home Alone 3

10am/9c Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House

12pm/11c The Santa Clause

2:05pm/1:05c The Santa Clause 2

4:10pm/3:10c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

6:15pm/5:15c Frosty the Snowman

6:45pm/5:45c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

7:50pm/6:50c Home Alone

10:20pm/9:20c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

1am/12c Wrap Battle

Sunday, December 8

7am/6c Wrap Battle

8am/7c Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House

10am/9c I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

Freeform Premiere 12pm/11c Prancer Returns

12pm/11c Prancer Returns 2:05pm/1:05c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:10pm/3:10c Home Alone

6:40pm/5:40c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:20pm/8:20c Despicable Me 2

11:25pm/10:25c Shrek

1:30am/12:30c Kung Fu Panda Holiday

Monday, December 9

7:30am/6:30c I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

11am/10c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

12pm/11c Home Alone 3

2:10pm/1:10c Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

4:20pm/3:20c Kung Fu Panda Holiday

4:50pm/3:50c Shrek

6:55pm/5:55c Despicable Me 2

Season Finale Episodes 9pm/8c Wrap Battle

Tuesday, December 10

7:30am/6:30c Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

11am/10c Wrap Battle

12pm/11c The Mistle-Tones

2:05pm/1:05c Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas

4:10pm/3:10c Deck the Halls (2006)

6:15pm/5:15c Arthur Christmas

8:20pm/7:20c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12am/11c The Simpsons Holiday-thon

Wednesday, December 11

7:30am/6:30c 12 Dates of Christmas

11am/10c Deck the Halls (2006)

1:10pm/12:10c Arthur Christmas

3:20pm/2:20c The Simpsons Holiday-thon

5:20pm/4:20c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Freeform Premiere 8pm/7c Same Time, Next Christmas

8pm/7c Same Time, Next Christmas 10pm/9c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

12am/11c Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

Thursday, December 12

7am/6c The Preacher’s Wife

11am/10c This Christmas

Freeform Premiere 1:35pm/12:35c The Perfect Holiday

1:35pm/12:35c The Perfect Holiday 3:35pm/2:35c The Holiday

6:50pm/5:50c The Santa Clause

8:55pm/7:55c The Santa Clause 2

12am/11c Snow

Friday, December 13

7am/6c Love the Coopers

12:30pm/11:30c The Santa Clause

2:35pm/1:35c The Santa Clause 2

4:40pm/3:40c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

6:45pm/5:45c Home Alone

9:15pm/8:15c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:55pm/10:55c Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

Saturday, December 14

7am/6c Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

9am/8c Arthur Christmas

11am/10c The Simpsons Holiday-thon

2pm/1c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:05pm/3:05c Home Alone

6:35pm/5:35c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:15pm/8:15c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:55pm/10:55c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

Sunday, December 15

7am/6c Arthur Christmas

9:05am/8:05c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

11:10am/10:10c Unaccompanied Minors

1:20pm/12:20c Deck the Halls (2006)

3:25pm/2:25c Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:05pm/4:05c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:45pm/6:45c The Santa Clause

9:50pm/8:50c The Santa Clause 2

11:55pm/10:55c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Monday, December 16

7am/6c Deck the Halls (2006)

9am/8c Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

11am/10c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

1:05pm/12:05c Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:45pm/1:45c Rise of the Guardians

4:50pm/3:50c The Santa Clause

6:55pm/5:55c The Santa Clause 2

2 Hour Holiday Special 9pm/8c Good Trouble

Tuesday, December 17

7am/6c Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

8:30am/7:30c Prancer Returns

10:30am/9:30c Rise of the Guardians

12:35pm/11:35c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

2:40pm/1:40c The Holiday

5:50pm/4:50c Home Alone

8:20pm/7:20c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12am/11c The Simpsons Holiday-thon

Wednesday, December 18

7am/6c Prancer Returns

9am/8c I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

11:05am/10:05c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

1:10pm/12:10c The Simpsons Holiday-thon

3:10pm/2:10c Home Alone

5:40pm/4:40c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:20pm/7:20c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12am/11c Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas

Thursday, December 19

7:30am/6:30c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

8:30am/7:30c Snowglobe

10:30am/9:30c 12 Dates of Christmas

12:30pm/11:30c Deck the Halls (2006)

2:35pm/1:35c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:40pm/3:40c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:20pm/6:20c Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

9pm/8c Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story

11pm/10c Rise of the Guardians

1am/12c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

Friday, December 20

7am/6c Snow

9am/8c Snow 2: Brain Freeze

11am/10c Deck the Halls (2006)

1pm/12c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

3pm/2c Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:40pm/3:40c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

5:45pm/4:45c Frosty the Snowman

6:15pm/5:15c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

7:20pm/6:20c Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story

9:20pm/8:20c Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 2

11:25pm/10:25c Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story That Time Forgot

11:55pm/10:55c Arthur Christmas

Saturday, December 21

7am/6c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30am/6:30c Prancer Returns

9:40am/8:40c Arthur Christmas

11:50am/10:50c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

12:55pm/11:55c Frosty the Snowman

1:25pm/12:25c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

2:30pm/1:30c Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 2

4:35pm/3:35c Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story That Time Forgot

5:05pm/4:05c The Santa Clause

7:10pm/6:10c The Santa Clause 2

9:15pm/8:15c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:55pm/10:55c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Sunday, December 22

7am/6c The Holiday

10:15am/9:15c The Santa Clause

12:25pm/11:25c The Santa Clause 2

2:35pm/1:35c The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:40pm/3:40c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:20pm/6:20c Home Alone

9:50pm/8:50c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:30am/11:30c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

1am/12c Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

Monday, December 23

7am/6c Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

8am/7c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

10am/9c Deck the Halls (2006)

12pm/11c Prancer Returns

2:05pm/1:05c Arthur Christmas

4:10pm/3:10c Home Alone

6:40pm/5:40c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:20pm/8:20c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Tuesday, December 24

7am/6c The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30am/6:30c Prancer Returns

11am/10c Kung Fu Panda Holiday

11:30am/10:30c Arthur Christmas

1:30pm/12:30c The Santa Clause

3:35pm/2:35c The Santa Clause 2

5:40pm/4:40c Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8:20pm/7:20c Frosty the Snowman

8:50pm/7:50c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

9:55pm/8:55c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

12am/11c The Simpsons Holiday-thon

Wednesday, December 25

7am/6c Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

9am/8c Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

11am/10c The Santa Clause

1:05pm/12:05c The Santa Clause 2

3:10pm/2:10c Frosty the Snowman

3:40pm/2:40c Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

4:45pm/3:45c Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

5:50pm/4:50c Home Alone

8:20pm/7:20c Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12am/11c Deck the Halls (2006)