Fruition Releases Drinkably Repeatable New Track, “Forget About You”

Portland-based roots-rockers Fruition is set to release its new record Wild as the Night on Nov. 8th. The seven-song collection of new music showcases their honest song-crafting skills and individual musical talents in a blend that could only be forged from years of playing together. The record conveys the emotions of our darkest, and sometimes weakest, moments.

Today it releases “Forget About You” in support of its album. The song is a tune that teeters on the fringe of country and rock, but is one that will certainly become an easy fan-favorite with its melody, story telling, and repeatably drinkable chorus.

Jay Cobb tells American Songwriter that the song did not take long for the band to compose.

“Forget About You is a song that came out in less than 10 minutes at a hotel parking lot, with no instrument just a melody, in the middle of the night after driving eight hours,” he said. “It’s an honest and vulnerable look at what the road life can feel like.”

The eclectic, after-hours vibe of Wild as the Night comes naturally to the Portland, Oregon-based band, composed of Cobb (electric guitar, vocals), Kellen Asebroek (piano, acoustic guitar, vocals), Jeff Leonard (bass), Mimi Naja (mandolin, electric guitar, vocals) and Tyler Thompson (drums).

Recorded at Silo Sound Studio in Denver, Wild as the Night captures the band’s mindset in the midst of relentless touring.

“We were exhausted, but musically firing on all cylinders,” says Thompson, who shares production credit with the band on the new project. “It’s extremely diverse Americana, with a focus on great songwriting and harmonies. We weren’t going for a particular sound, just something that’s honest to our live sound along with a few tricks we learned from our last producer, Tucker Martine.”

“For me, I’ve just always hoped that people relate to the music, whether it’s a certain chord movement that lifts their spirit or comforts their sorrow, or a lyric that speaks to them like it was written for them,” Asebroek says. “This music comes from places of vulnerability and I hope people can take their guard down a little while resonating with it.”

With a renewed focus on harnessing the energy of the live experience, Wild as the Night allows listeners to get a glimpse of these longtime friends doing what they do best on stage, whether they’re opening for the Wood Brothers, Greensky Bluegrass, and Jack Johnson, or playing at festivals like Telluride Bluegrass, Bonnaroo, and DelFest.

“Something that has always tied our variable styles together is the honesty in the songwriting, the attention paid toward what is genuinely and deeply catchy, not superficially so,” Asebroek says. “Vocal harmonies have also always been a unifying tool for our band. The Fruition sound has always been about being more than the sum of our parts.”