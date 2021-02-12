In these Covid times, Furch Guitars is looking out for its players and anyone who get their hands on their instruments. The Czech-based guitar maker, which counts Al Di Meola, Suzanne Vega and Glen Hansard as users, has added an antibacterial additive to its guitar neck finish. This new finish minimizes the number of harmful microorganisms on the neck of the instrument and increases overall comfort while playing.

Furch Guitars

According to their announcement, Furch’s has added a certified antibacterial varnish containing silver nanoparticles to their neck finishing process. The silver nanoparticles bind to the proteins of microorganisms, reliably destroying them. The varnish does not contain any dangerous chemical substances, making it anti-allergenic and extra gentle on the skin.

“Recently, when we looked at how to improve the surface of our guitar necks, specifically to achieve an even smoother surface for faster playing, we also decided to explore how to make our instruments safer for players. It was Covid which led us to this,” Petr Furch, CEO of Furch Guitars said. “In most styles of playing, the greatest contact between the skin and the surface of the guitar occurs at the back of the neck. The contact surface of one chord can be around 50 cm2. The bacteria which this introduces are eliminated by our varnish in just a few seconds.”

This new antibacterial varnish is standard on all Furch acoustic guitars with serial number 95787 and higher. These instruments are already available at Furch authorized dealers.

For more information on this process and Furch Guitars in general, visit www.furchguitars.com.

Furch Guitars Antibacterial Treatment