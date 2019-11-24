Future Thieves Release EP ‘Emotional Cost,’ Premiere “Out The Other Side”

Alt-rock trio Future Thieves release their much-anticipated EP Emotional Cost today. The project showcases the group’s sonic growth and their shared strength as musicians. Inspired by the likes of Portugal. The Man, Local Natives, and Spoon, they have uncovered an elusive balance between eras.

“The EP pulls everything together and is how we always envisioned Future Thieves sounding,” said Austin, the band’s guitar player, “There are so many records we put on and appreciate. You can just drift off to them. We want everybody to get the same feeling [with Emotional Cost.]”

To celebrate the arrival of Emotional Cost, the band premiered their song “Out The Other Side” on Substream. Grand piano emanates palpable warmth as a glitchy beat trucks along punctuated by a clean riff and a slick bass groove while the lyrics detail the carelessness of youth.

The band first gave fans a taste of the EP with their tracks “My Body,” “Get Up,” and “I Don’t Think I’m Okay.” “My Body” locks into a funky and soulful strut while anchored by a percussive groove and rich guitars. The momentum swells from intimate verses into a catchy chant with danceable swagger and endless energy punctuated by a hummable six-string solo. “Get Up” illustrates the band’s signature style and sound with a catchy chorus, a beat that makes you want to dance, and a punctuating guitar riff. Meanwhile, “I Don’t Think I’m Okay” features an upbeat tempo, electrifying guitar solo, and infectious vocals.

Working with longtime producer Alex Jarvis, the trio drew on recent experiences and their sonic evolution to create a project that maximizes the intense and unique union shared by the group.

“We went for a more organic sound. It’s cleaner and more natural with as few instruments as possible. It allowed us to focus on the impact of the songs and let them speak for themselves,” explained lead singer Elliot.

Future Thieves – Elliot Collett, Austin McCool, and Nick Goss – have created a signature style carved out of rock ‘n’ roll tradition yet anchored in modern 21st century production architecture. Their song “Horizon Line” has over 1 million streams on Spotify, and the band has garnered attention from the likes of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Team COCO, Billboard, Alternative Press, and more. They have also graced the stages of top festivals such as Bonnaroo, Summerfest, SXSW and Forecastle.

In the end, Future Thieves craft music that defies genre boundaries and eras and echoes with timeless spirit all the same.

Stay tuned for the latest from Future Thieves and for more info, please visit www.futurethievesmusic.com

EMOTIONAL COST TRACK LISTING

Intro Get Up My Body Make A Run For It I Don’t Think I’m Okay Your Garden Out The Other Side