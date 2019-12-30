Singer-songwriter Gab De La Vega shares his new single “Perfect Texture” to announce the release of his new album, “Beyond Space And Time”, which is coming out on January 24th 2020.

It’s his third full-length album and it’s the first to be full-band arranged. It follows his debut full-band effort, “I Want Nothing”, which came out in 2017.

The single comes with a video directed by Bradley James Allen and co-directed by Jaden D and Gab De La Vega, in which a Back To The FutureDeLorean appears, in a dreamy surreal scenario that mixes reality and fiction, where boundaries blur into something indistinguishable. What is real and what is fake?

Gab De La Vega comments: “It seems to me that the boundaries between what’s real and what’s fake tend to be undefined nowadays. Everything runs at twice the speed today and it has become so superficial that we don’t even bother questioning if our perceptions are real. This has an impact on everything.

For example, it’s easy to take a quick glance at a person’s life through the lenses of social media and think they are having the greatest of lives, when in fact they are not as shiny as they look.

The comforting flawless surface of this post-truth world we internalize deteriorates the connections to the (real) world and to the people in it. It leads to loneliness, social anxiety, fear of judgment and gets us involved in a perpetual chase for easy distraction and interactions based on instant gratification.

It’s easy to be dragged into this game, but eventually, there’s a way out. When the walls around us grow taller and the room around us gets smaller, we just need to reach out for the handle and pull it: there’s another world outside, in which we can truly be ourselves, with flaws and virtues and have healthy interactions with the each other. It is liberty in its purest form.”

“Perfect Texture” features Nicola Manzan (aka Bologna Violenta), a multi-instrumentalist and composer who previously worked with many artists such as Il Teatro Degli Orrori, Baustelle, Fast Animals And Slow Kids, Lo Stato Sociale and others. He played the violin and the viola in the song.

The new album “Beyond Space And Time” has been recorded and mixed by Simone Piccinelli at La Buca Recording Club in Montichiari and mastered by Grammy-nominated sound engineer Jack Shirley (Deafheaven, Oathbreaker, Jeff Rosenstock, Sun Valley Gun Club, Gouge Away…) at The Atomic Garden Recording Studios in Oakland, California.

It’s released via Gab’s own label Epidemic Records and the German label Backbite Records.

Preorders for Vinyl and CDs are being taken from now at:

http://bit.ly/EpidemicPreorder and https://www.backbite-records.de/de/preorders.html as well as for the Digital version on all the main platforms: https://smarturl.com/GabDeLaVegaBSAT .

After years of non-stop touring across most of the European Countries and treks in the US, Canada, Chile, and Argentina, in 2019 Gab De La Vega toured Europe and Canada and played his first show with a full band line up as Gab De La Vega and The Open Cages, opening for Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls in Brescia, Italy.

This new single throws a glance at what comes next: full band as well solo tours are being booked across Europe by Flix Agency, with an official release party at Lio Bar in Brescia (his hometown in Italy) on February 8th.

2020 already looks busy and tour dates to promote “Beyond Space And Time” will be announced soon. Keep an eye out!