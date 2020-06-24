Part Two of our series about the enigmatic singer, his partnership with Paul Simon, and the emergence of ‘The Sound of Silence.’

Not only is he one of this planet’s greatest singers, he’s also one our greatest song champions. Long before the world had awakened to the ongoing songwriting brilliance of Paul Simon, there was one who was thoroughly woke to this phenomenon before any others. Artie. He knew not only of his friend’s great talent in writing songs, but also his potential to expand the scope of songs as we know them.

Since he was a kid, Simon had worked hard at crafting conventional pop-rock songs, always with the hope of scoring a Top 40 hit. The guy didn’t set out to be one of this world’s most ambitiously artistic songwriters. He wanted to be a hit songwriter. Back then the idea of being both commercial and artistic wasn’t the aim.



Simon succeeded at writing a hit song when he was 16. With a little help from his friend Artie. Back then they were juniors in high school, and had been singing in a doo-wop vocal quartet with the two Pellegrini sisters. But the greatness of The Everly Brothers showed them that they didn’t need the sisters, and they became a duo for the first time. But rather than use their real names, they adopted instead the names of cartoon characters, Tom & Jerry. (Paul was Jerry Landis. Artie was Tom Graph. The surname chosen for Artie’s love of charting pop records on graphs.)



That Simon & Garfunkel elected to be known as Tom & Jerry is funny and ironic for many reasons, not the least of which is that their namesakes were not human, or even the same species as each other. They were cartoon creatures of unequal abilities, and ones who were famously linked forever as partners although locked in an endless existential opposition to each other. The original Tom & Jerry were not about harmony in any way. As cat and mouse, they stood for elemental, endless, comic cartoon conflict.



Simon always knew music was his calling, and never spent much time considering other pursuits. Not so for Artie, whose love of numbers and statistics could have led him easily to whole other lives. He had many talents he could have followed and developed more. One of which was writing songs, which he and Paul did together at first. Both Tom and Jerry wrote their first hit, “Hey Schoolgirl,” as Artie recalled in our first interview from 1991:



“`Hey Schoolgirl,’” he said, “with its phrase `Woo-bop- a-loo-chi-ba’ was somewhat taken from “Be Bop a Lula,” Gene Vincent’s hit; it was our attempt to remember an Everly Brothers song that we had both heard one summer. And we were getting it wrong!”



Their record became a modest pop hit – rising to #49 on the pop charts after the duo, at the age of 16, did a performance on Dick Clark’s “American Bandstand.”



It was the first and final time that Tom & Jerry would have a hit. They were 16. When it became sadly obvious that they had no record to follow-up their hit, they broke up for the first of countless times. Paul went to England, where he lived the life of poetic folksinger-songwriter, and under the spell of poetry, Bob Dylan, marijuana, romance and more, he actively reinvented himself as a songwriter.

Many years later he would write “I don’t want to end up a cartoon in a cartoon graveyard,” (in “You Can Call Me Al,” a probable reference to their cartoon cat & mouse days.

When Paul and Artie teamed up again following Tom & Jerry, they decided to do it with more substance and less cartoon. It was about being real. Being honest. This purity was reflected even to the extent of making music under their own names. This was when The Beatles were still The Beatles; Bob Dylan had covered up the former Bobby Zimmerman and his own truth in conventional American show-biz tradition. Just as Bernie Schwartz became Tony Curtis, and Bette Persky was Lauren Bacall, so did Simon come along with a Garfunkel attached. It seemed to signal something important in America, that no longer was it necessary to conceal one’s secret ethnicity. But this seemed extreme to many, as if he was flaunting it!



Their music also reflected this shift in a powerful way. Suddenly the solitary Simon had expanded the scope of his songwriting from “Hey Schoolgirl” to “The Sound of Silence.” And it wasn’t some subtle, incremental evolution; it was an immediate, immense leap. And one which defined him forever.

Yet it took years for the world to catch on. Literally. “The Sound of Silence,” was written in 1963 but did not become a hit until 1966, at which time Simon’s significance as an artistic songwriter was defined. Before that, it was During that interim, it was defined pretty much by a single source. Artie.



Not only did Garfunkel help shape Simon’s singing, both as a lead and harmony singer, he was the first writer to define the poignant poetry of Paul’s lyrics, as represented initially by “The Sound of Silence.” (Which as we have come to learn, was no fluke.)

It was Artie who composed the thoughtful liner notes for their debut album as Simon & Garfunkel, Wednesday Morning 3 AM, which first featured “The Sound Of Silence.”



The song wore different clothes at first. And it was not a hit in its original folky purity – two voices in perfect harmony, one acoustic guitar and an amazing song.



What else was needed? It was all there. It was already a great song, after all. But great songs, as several songwriters have come to know, are not the same thing as hit records. They’re not even the same species.



To allow the song access to the realm of radio hits, it needed more. Genius songwriting on its own would not suffice. It needed a coat of paint, sonically. After a deejay added electric guitar to the acoustic version, which people loved, their producer Tom Wilson set out to frame it with the new folk-rock sensibility. He remixed it, and added that distinctive Byrds element of electric 12-string Rickenbacker, finger-picked like folk guitar as Roger McGuinn has famously done on their hit version of Dylan’s “Mr. Tambourine Man.” That classic folk-rock texture was ideal for this song, which was founded on Simon’s folky, finger-picked minor-key chord progression.

Wilson also added electric bass, keys and drums, and remixed it all to erticulate these new dynamics. It worked. It was the perfect song at the right moment with these two singers who, like The Byrds, brought the beautifully human harmonies of folk music to this new electric world. It was modern and brave, yet rooted in the real-time world we all knew.

From that moment on, the former cartoon rock & rollers turned serious folkies became beloved pop artists, injected in this new incarnation forever into pop culture, and belonged to the ages. It was music for a new world, but connected forever to the past.



It was the first time Simon’s songwriting genius was injected into the culture. But it didn’t come from a solo Simon. If it had, it might never have been heard in the same way. Garfunkel’s voice was the better angel to Simon’s. It’s Artie who sang the melody on this, their first hit; Simon sang a lower harmony.



It’s also Artie who was the first to champion the song and its songwriter, and to frame both with language suitable to its moment. This was a pop song, and a radio hit, ultimately. But it wasn’t conceived as that. It wasn’t created in the pursuit of the perfect pop single, as in the past. It wasn’t informed by Buddy Holly and Chuck Berry, his first teachers. It was shaped by one of the new teachers. Bob Dylan.



When asked in our first interview what had inspired the big leap from “Hey Schoolgirl” to “The Sound of Silence,” Simon pondered the question for a moment, and then said, “Well, I’m trying to find out if there’s anyone other than Bob Dylan who could have influenced me. But I really can’t imagine that there was.”



In Dylan Paul saw, as did Lennon and others, a way of merging the pop-rock songwriting they loved with something more poetically expansive. Yet Simon’s sensibilities were always rooted more in the pop-rock radio realm more than Dylan’s, which were founded faithfully on the folk fundamentals of Woody Guthrie and his pals.



Simon never let go of his fascination with the key ingredients of pop singles, as he merged the enigmatic and visceral abstractions of Dylan’s folk poetry with the pop elements of hit songs. It was the doo-wop early rock hit “Earth Angel,” performed by The Penguins, that triggered his own songwriting he said. He immediately recognized that an oxymoron built right into a title, containing two opposing words, is a compelling dynamic ideal for song. He talked about really ruminating on the meaning of an earth angel – a spirit in the real world – and delighted at the way two single words wed like that could make an immediate impact.



Although it wasn’t calculated, he used that same equation, and built his first hit on a new oxymoronic opposition: the sound of silence. It’s a phrase that doesn’t reveal its meaning easily, but invites some thought. Which in itself was a new concept – thought! And in a pop song! This was a new world.



Yet this was just the dawning of this cultural evolution, which would blossom in all sorts of great ways in the ensuing years. And other ways as well. This came at the same time as Blonde on Blonde, which was Dylan’s biggest leap. And a full year before Sgt. Pepper.



Yet in his notes for their debut album, Artie was the first to acknowledge in print this new world of song. Soon music writers around the globe picked up this ball and ran with it. But Artie was there first. He was Simon’s first champion, and the first writer to celebrate the singularity of this song, and in doing so, the power and potential of songwriting itself to evolve and take on so much more. He drew the map for what rock song exegesis would become in this new era. Allowing his passion for the work to guide him, he exulted on the accomplishment of this songwriter in a way he’s rarely done since.



From Garfunkel’s liner notes for Wednesday Morning, 3 A.M.:

“The Sound of Silence” is a major work. We were looking for a song on a larger scale, but this was more than either of us expected. Its theme is man’s inability to communicate with man. The author sees the extent of communication as it is on only its most superficial and commercial level (of which the “neon sign” is representative).



Paul had the theme and the melody set in November of ‘63. But three months of frustrating attempts were necessary before the song burst forth. On February 19, 1964, the song practically wrote itself.



There is no serious understanding because there is no serious communication – “people talking without speaking – hearing without listening.” No one dares take the risk of reaching out (“take my arms that I might reach you”) to disturb the sound of silence.



The poet’s attempts are equally futile (“… but my words like silent raindrops fell within the wells of silence”).



The ending is an enigma. I find my own meaning in it, but like most good works, it is best interpreted by each person individually. The words tell us that when meaningful communication fails, the only sound is silence.”



Simon & Garfunkel, “The Sound of Silence,” 1964, the original acoustic version from ‘Wednesday Morning, 3 A.M.’