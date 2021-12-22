Gear Review: 2021 Holiday Music Accessory Gift Ideas

Whether you are shopping for a singer/songwriter or musician in the family or you are one and know that your family and friends will only buy you practical things for the Holidays like socks! Here are some great new music gear accessories from American Songwriter that are worth consideration!

Every guitar player needs another clip-on tuner because they continually lose them. D’Addario just released the low-profile Nexxus 360 Tuner designed by Ned Steinberger. It is rechargeable, has a round face that rotates, and can be leaned back against the headstock and a bright LED display screen. The charge lasts for 24 hours and has an automatic off after 10 minutes. The built-in battery power indicator on the screen can be calibrated with different tunings besides 440. The street price is $29.99.

www.daddario.com

If you or your favorite artist must haul their electric guitar on Broadway in Downtown Nashville, then this gift is a no-brainer. Mono Creators has developed the Mono Vertigo Ultra Electric gig bag with the new Freeride wheel system. The well-padded gig bag comes with two sturdy wheels that Velcro to the bottom of the gig bag via straps. New features on the Vertigo Ultra include reflective strips on the front for better visibility at night and load lifter shoulder straps. There is also a handle at the headstock of the bag to make it easy to roll on the Freeride wheel system. I’m hoping Mono releases this for acoustics and their double bags too. The going price of the new Mono gig bag is $349.99.

www.monocreators.com

It is a fretboard and string protector, picks and capo holder, cleaning rag, and a guitar strap! Meet The String Sling, created for those of us that like to keep our guitars out where we can see and play them more frequently. The microfiber material Velcros around the neck of the guitar to keep the strings from oxidizing due to the environment. That it is also a guitar strap and cleaning cloth are just extra benefits. It includes strap locks and picks too. A great gift idea at only $42.99.

www.thestringsling.com

In-ear Monitors are a must on stage now, but what is the fun of only having one design on your shells that everyone sees? Ultimate Ears Switch In-Ear Monitor series allows you to create and use multiple faceplates with your logo, initials, or whatever creative you want in the colors you choose. The Switch faceplates are easily interchangeable with a twist and are offered in the UE PRO and UE CSX ear monitors, currently. Upload your artwork to create what you want and make the Switch or get a gift card for someone’s ears and in-ears you care about. Prices vary per model so check the website.

www.custom.ultimateears.com

For the reader on your list, or for you, Dave Hunter covers the history of Fender back to the birth of Leo Fender he this cool hard-cover publication, Fender 75 Years. What stands out about this book, besides the tweed dust cover, is the great job Hunter did on keeping the book entertaining throughout and the impressive behind-the-scenes photos of Fender staffers back in the beginning. The vintage advertisements and up-close images of Fender artists are riveting also. Fender 75 Years doesn’t require the reader to be a guitar geek. Dave Hunter distilled down a huge amount of information and takes you from the beginning to the future with new Apps, technology, amplifiers, and of course guitars. It’s a great coffee table book in the music room and looks comfortable next to a tweed amp. Street price is $50, and it is available at many book retailers.

www.fender.com

There you go a few fun ideas with new products for the holiday season ranging from clip-on guitar tuners to gig bags, string protectors, in-ear monitors, and a book. Stay tuned for more new music gear products coming your way from American Songwriter in 2022!