Gear Review: Acoustasonic Player Telecaster by Fender

Fender has had a lot of success with their Acoustasonic line of guitars since originally launching them back in 2010. It has been an evolutionary progression as Fender followed the Telecaster with the Stratocaster and eventually the Jazzmaster edition. The goal of the Acoustasonics is to provide you access to multiple acoustic guitar tonalities and electric guitar sounds all in one playable and portable hybrid instrument.

The new Acoustasonic Player Telecaster was just released to make this technology more affordable and accessible compared to the original American Made versions. Right out of the shipping box this Acoustasonic played and sounded stellar and even better once plugged into an amplifier. Most of us don’t have the luxury to take multiple guitars to a gig or songwriters round. With the new Acoustasonic Player Tele you can change up your sound for each song with one guitar.

Acoustasonic Player Telecaster (Courtesy Fender)

The beauty of this new model, for me, is they simplified it down for the average musician like you and me. It has six different voices and a 3-way switch. The blend knob controls your A or B voices and volume functions normally. For the electronics, it has a Fishman Under-Saddle transducer and a Fender Acoustasonic noiseless pickup. The SIRS (stringer instrument resonance system) on the more expensive models is still featured on this one. This is tuned for the guitar and controls the airflow coming in and out of it, so that it sounds like a natural acoustic. The beveled forearm and back contour on the Telecaster body makes it comfortable to play with no sharp edges gouging your arms. I’m also pleased that the Acoustasonic Player Tele uses a standard 9-volt battery like my other guitars, so I don’t need to worry if it has been charged or not before I play it out.

For the build, the guitar has a mahogany body and neck with a Sitka Spruce top, rosewood fretboard, and bridge. It is currently available in shadow burst, brushed black, butterscotch blonde, and arctic white finishes. It also comes with a well-constructed Fender gig bag. There are essentially two different kinds of musicians—The ones that will spend hours tweaking and dialing in sounds, and those of us that like to grab a guitar and just play it. The Acoustasonic Player Telecaster is designed for those players that demand a top-quality instrument with multiple sound options, but they also don’t want to waste time trying to find them.

The price point is also a big win, coming in at $1,199.00. If you were in the market for a swiss army knife hybrid guitar in the past but felt they were too expensive, I highly recommend checking out the new Acoustasonic Player Telecaster by Fender. It’s simple, affordable, and fun.

Photos courtesy Fender