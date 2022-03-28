Gear Review: CMC Guitar and Effects Triple Octave Manipulator￼

CMC Guitar and Effects are new to me but what a way to make a big splash with the Triple Octave Manipulator. For years musicians have longed for an analog octave fuzz that can authentically recreate vintage sounds yet work in a modern context and be reliable. The Triple Octave Manipulator does this and more.

Because it’s essentially a mixer within a fuzz and octave pedal you can achieve sounds heretofore thought not to be achievable unless you chained two or three other pedals. And the ability to mix the octaves and fuzzes allows for many different shades of octave, fuzz, or both. At its heart, it’s a fuzz pedal but you don’t even need to use any fuzz to land out-of-the-box sounds thanks to the blend knobs. Each band has its own individual gain and volume knobs. The middle section is the tonic tone and with the octave up and sub-octave knobs down fully counterclockwise, it’s simply a highly serviceable silicon fuzz that’s appropriate for almost any style of music. However, when you begin to explore the myriad of combinations afoot with the octave up and sub-octave down wild transmogrifications can occur. In fact, you can cut out the tonic signal entirely for some really crazy sounds but I found with some careful tweaking of all three controls together sparks really began to fly. I used it on a rap record to create some heavy riffs and everyone in the studio just went “whoa!” and asked me to put it on more tracks. You can’t really endorse a device better than that.

The Triple Octave Manipulator is not just a noise “trick” to have in your arsenal, however. It’s very well-designed, solidly built and the only limit to what you can create with it is left up to your imagination. Do you want Jimi Hendrix octave-up fuzz? Check. Glitchy, octave down ’90s madness? Check. Thicker, cutting synth tracks than you’ve ever had? Done. It’s all in there and more. Keyboard players are going to love this pedal just as much as guitar players.

While the Triple Octave Manipulator is a tad pricey at $375. I don’t regret my purchase at all and it’s very likely it will pay for itself eventually via session work and creating new songs with it. It’s one thing to create an analog octave up device, there are many of those, but to find a pedal that does both octave up and down and includes a great sounding fuzz at the sound time is somewhat of a rarity, so check it out for yourself before they’re gone. They are built one at a time by hand by the designer and are available directly right now on Reverb: HERE.