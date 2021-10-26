Gear Review: Diezel VH-Micro Head

This month brings us another entry into the mini amp headcanon and it’s a welcome addition. The more flavors the better, eh?



The legendary Diezel VH4 amplifier was created in 1994 and immediately gained favor with heavy players such as Tool’s Adam Jones and Metallica’s James Hetfield and other high-gain aficionados.

The VH Micro amp captures the signature tone and look of its legendary ancestor in an ultra-compact and lightweight design It may be tiny, but the legacy is massive. Inside the VH Micro are 30 watts of searing rock and metal tones with plenty of power for home, studio, rehearsal, and live applications. The VH Micro amp delivers all the meat, girth, and dynamic overdrive character of the VH4 Channel 3 with a familiar front panel controls layout including Diezel’s lauded deep and presence knobs.





On the back panel, you’ll find a high-quality effects loop ideal for using time-based effects with your high-gain tones or to connect the VH-Micro head as a power amp for your modeling devices and two speaker outputs. Included in the package is a 24V universal-voltage power supply which means you can take your VH Micro wherever you travel. I mean, the amp is really just bigger than the size of your hand extended. Amazing. The full dimensions are: 9.5” (w) x 6.25” (d) x 5.25” (h)Weight: 4 lbs.



These are mainly designed to be cool little amps that are perfect for using around the house, taking to jams with your pals, or taking on the road as a backup if your amp ever gives out during the gig. You can just chuck one it in your backpack and be sure to never be shut down due to calamity. These Micro Head amps employ a very simple, familiar control layout.

You’ve just got a gain, treble, middle, bass, presence, and a deep control, which is like a depth or resonance adjustment and of course a master volume. The bass, mid and treble are passive controls just like on its big brother the VH4. What I really like about the master volume on these amps is that because it’s a solid-state power section the sound doesn’t change that much and you’ve got a really smooth taper so it’s perfect for home use where you can get the volume nice and low and still have gobs of heft. Because this is a take on the VH4 channel 3 so there’s not a lot of clean headroom but if you want pristine cleans this is not the amp you’d ideally go for anyway.



It’s particularly impressive on low tunings and 7-string guitars and baritones and loses none of the clarity you need while handling that low-string rumble. Does it Djent? Yes, yes it does, and dare I say as a proud Norwegian it can handle the nastiest Black Metal as well. This beguiling little brute does exactly what its name implies and delivers a pummeling high gain raw that has made its much bigger brother the VH4 a legend but it’s anything but a toy housed in a sturdy wooden box.

The VH-Micro packs a powerful punch and it can get pretty darn loud too. If you’re searching for a highly portable, light, and killer rig that does hard rock and metal sounds and comes in at $329.99 street price look no further.