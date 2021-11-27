Gear Review: Eventide Split EQ

Eventide has been at the forefront of audio innovation for over 50 years, bringing us the first digital delays, remarkable pitch shifting devices, industry-standard compression, and many, many others. Their algorithms for their H9 hardware guitar pedals are among the best and most useful in the industry. A few years ago they became available as plug-ins for your DAW, which I use every session, plus some of their newer and extensive software offerings but nothing could have prepared me for the Split EQ.

The Split EQ, besides being marvelously designed visually and configured for ease of use despite its complexity, splits your equalization bands into tonal and transient corridors. Simply put. It allows you to EQ the tonal and transient audio separately with their own independent controls, either plus and minus, minus and minus or plus and plus utilizing the same exact frequency, slightly different frequencies (say, tonal boost at 80hrz and transient minus at 100hrz), adjust one and not the other at all and also control the output balance of both on the master output, re-blending their relationships after EQ’ing.

I know, I know, it sounds complicated but it’s not and will make perfect sense when you actually see it in your DAW. For instance, let’s say you have a kick drum and you want to bring up the tonal range at around 60hrzz for boom but you feel like you’re missing a little attack or “click” at around 100hrz and also between say 900hrz and 1khrz. Here’s where it gets simple: You grab the tonal band and boost it at 60hrz, adjust the Q width to taste then grab the transient band and boost that at 100hrz and also 1khrz, again adjust the band Q width to dial in how much the band affects the relative frequencies around it and stand back and listen to a minute and you’ll start to feel it. Better yet, solo the individual bands with the little headphone icons at the bottom right of each band to zone in on what you’ve adjusted.

At the end of a bit of deep listening and not overly complicated tweaking, you may see you have quite an unusual and unfamiliar group of squiggly line tonal adjustments, but here’s the best part: Don’t be afraid. After several hours with the Split EQ, I could hear no discernable phase weirdness nor degradation to my audio from much A/B’ing back and forth.

After two days of using the Split EQ, I was able to actually simplify my EQ chain down to half from 6 plug-ins on a channel to 3 and they weren’t all EQs. It just made it simpler and more efficient to get the results I needed in my chain. I literally started calling close friends to tell them to jump on the introductory price of $99 before it goes up to $179. But even at $179, it’s a steal.

This is truly a remarkable achievement in modern audio and I don’t care how they pulled it off, but I’m sure glad they did. I wish I had something like this years ago. I could go on and on but instead, check it out for yourself. Eventide currently has a 30-day full trial available at their website HERE.

You won’t be sorry.