Gear Review: IK Multimedia AmpliTube X-Gear Effects Pedals

Most companies release the hardware versions of their effects pedals and then later provide them in a digital or software platform. IK Multimedia has approached things the opposite way by creating physical effects pedals drawn from the most popular sounds in their AmpliTube software models.

I first became acquainted with these pedals at the 2021 Summer Namm in Nashville, Tennessee. Now they are available to the public and are offered in X-Vibe, X-Drive, X-Space, and X-Time. The X-Gear X-Vibe pedal is all about modulation, featuring sixteen different effects in one unit. You can bank up or down and tap tempo for tremolo, chorus, phaser, doubling, and rotary sounds. It has a warm analog path with 300 user presets and you can expand the capability with an expression pedal, MIDI, and USB interface. The X-Drive provides just that, sixteen crunchy distortion and overdrive options at your fingertips and feet. You can run the pedal direct to your amplifier or DAW or choose from five different speaker simulation outputs. The user preset slots allow you to set the amount drive to the specific songs you’re playing and dial them up easily. X-Space is all about the Reverb from ’80s sounds to today’s galactic reverb effects.

Most effects pedals provide a limited range of choices, but the IK X-Space has sixteen different reverbs built-in ranging from spring reverb, hall, gated reverb, and atmospheric. Dialing in the right amount of reverb really spices things up and with this X-Gear pedal, you can fine-tune it to your desire and then save the preset for live or recording usage.

The X-Time pedal is destined to become a Nashville favorite as so many studio musicians frequently add a bit of delay to sweeten the guitar tone. I’m a fan of the studio-grade tape delay for warmth but X-Time also offers slapback, ping-pong, swells, and of course reverse. And the tap footswitch it is easy to set the tempo you seek. The quality and quantity of great effects in IK’s X-Gear series of pedals are astounding and realistic. All of the pedals maintain a softer analog tonality and don’t have the sterile effects that you hear in some other effects’ units. If you’re looking to expand your tonal palette, any of the four of the X-Gear effects would be a great edition. For most singers, songwriters, and studio musicians the X-Vibe and X-Time pedals will go a long way in upgrading your sound.

All four of the X-Gear effects are housed in an Italian-made aluminum chassis for durability and style. Controls and footswitches are self-explanatory on the pedals and having MIDI and USB connectivity expand your capabilities further. IK also provides access to the X-Gear librarian so you can tweak and reorganize the sequence of effects in the X-Gear pedals to your personal liking. All of the X-Gear effects pedals are priced at $299.99, which is still a bargain considering how many effects are loaded into each pedal and the inclusion of AmpliTube SE software, plus a USB cable and power supply in each package.