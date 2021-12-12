Gear Review: IK Multimedia Total Studio 3.5 Max and Total VI Max bundles

I was admittedly late to the IK Multimedia software game but soon after became a full-fledged, enthusiastic adopter. Frankly, their software visual interfaces are not only among the most pleasing to work with but are also very logical and easy to navigate and apply quickly to your audio. They sound great and get the job done fast. They also make terrific and tremendously useful virtual instruments besides their excellent plug-ins.

Now, they have created two very smart bundles, the Total Studio 3.5 Max and Total VI Max, priced them extremely attractively, certainly within reach for any skill level from beginner to advanced. In the process, they added new features—plug-ins and virtual instruments not previously available in earlier bundles. In addition to the massive collection of effects available in the previous bundle releases, 3.5 Max adds SampleTron 2, 8 new sample tank libraries from Electromagnetik and Cinekinetik, all 4 virtual X-GEAR pedals for AmpliTube 5 (recently released in hardware form only worldwide), along with 6 new T-RackS modules, including FAME Studio Reverb*, Comprexxor and the complete TASCAM Tape Collection.

I can’t tell you how many of these effects I have used in a plethora of recording sessions very effectively and efficiently and I have yet to select one that didn’t do the job exactly the way I expected. They are that great. Frankly, I think IK Multimedia’s plug-ins are vastly overlooked and underappreciated. For instance, their Mix Box plug-in (included here BTW) has to be the best value, most effective, and easiest to use of any single plug-in I’ve ever tried. It has up to 8 slots for a multitude of effect combinations, and all the options sound great (you can think of it as a hardware multi-effect box in software form).

The new Max 3.5 effects join AmpliTube 5, T-RackS Sunset Sound Studio Reverb, MODO BASS, and all of IK’s latest and most sought-after music creation software. With a massive 143 products in all, Total Studio 3.5 MAX covers every stage of music production: composing, producing, designing, mixing, mastering, and performing. With over 470 GB of rich, authentic sounds, plus 497 ultra-realistic FX, Total Studio 3.5 MAX is the most comprehensive all-in-one solution for creating music in virtually any style.

Total VI MAX is IK’s most complete collection dedicated to Virtual Instruments, a collection that was previously only available as part of Total Studio MAX. Ranging from bass and drums to a huge variety of keyboards and orchestral sounds, every virtual instrument from Total Studio 3.5 MAX is here. The collection packs over 15,500 instruments, including IK’s SampleTank 4 MAX with 16 additional libraries, new SampleTron 2, Miroslav Philharmonik 2, and Syntronik Deluxe, which all work equally as standalone applications or as libraries inside SampleTank 4. Plus there’s Hammond B-3X, MODO DRUM, and MODO BASS. I previously purchased the Miroslav collection and it’s super terrific for adding realistic orchestral textures to your work with a very user-friendly interface. Highly recommended. All of their virtual instruments are great sounding and a big bang for the buck.

Pricing and availability: Total Studio 3.5 MAX and Total VI MAX are available now for purchase from the IK Multimedia online store and from IK authorized dealers worldwide at a special limited-time introductory price of $599.99 (reg. $1099.99) for Total Studio 3.5 MAX and $399.99 (reg. $699.99) for Total VI MAX.