Gear Review: Mackie Lets You Thump GO

Having a portable and powerful loudspeaker is very convenient whether you are playing singer-songwriter rounds at a local pub, busking on a busy street, or playing an outdoor showcase.

Mackie has carved out a nice niche with their Thump series ranging from the Thump12a, Thump15a, and the ThumpBST. The latest edition, Thump GO, is in a category all its own.

American Songwriter was fortunate to receive one of these to review. The large grab-and-go handle on top of the loudspeaker makes Thump GO easy to carry and it is surprisingly light, weighing in at only 17.6 pounds. The removable, and rechargeable lithium-ion battery has a battery meter on the back of the cabinet and a full charge will last for 12 hours of continuous use.

The Thumb GO pushes a hefty amount of low-end bass considering it only has an 8” woofer and a 1” compression driver for music reproduction. The built-in two-channel mixer can accept XLR or ¼” cables so that you can plug in microphones, keyboards, guitars, or other stringed instruments. There is also an XLR through connection in case you are using it as a floor monitor instead of a standalone music PA or Bluetooth music source. The Voicing Modes selector allows you to select Music, Speech, Monitor, or Sub. It has 200 watts peak Class D power. Pairing with the Bluetooth section of the Thump GO was simple, and it did a stellar job of reproducing some Beatles music after watching the documentary.

As if this wasn’t enough Mackie offers a free App named Thump Connect 2, which affords you complete control over the Thump GO system remotely from your smartphone or tablet. This is an incredible feature for live music artists so that you can stay hands-free and have total control over your sound output from your microphone stand. It also has a built-in Feedback Eliminator, which I wish many of the songwriter rounds around town had.

Street price on the Mackie Thump GO is $399.99, which is a bit higher than some of the competing systems, but you also gain some incredible features with this system that the others don’t have. The sound quality of the Thump GO for music reproduction and Live Music applications was superior. If you are going to purchase a Thump GO, I would recommend you buy the Carry Bag which is an additional $59.99 to protect your investment. You can also acquire a spare battery, if you plan to push the 12-hour limit or aren’t near a power source, for $69.99. Personally, I prefer wireless loudspeakers such as the Mackie Thump GO because then you have one less cable to string and plug in at a gig or performance.

The Thump Go has more tonal separation thanks to the addition of the built-in compression driver providing increased mid and high-end frequencies. Wireless App control is also a big win. If you’re in the market for a portable, powered, battery-operated, two-channel loudspeaker that can double as a Bluetooth music source or a monitor, then give the Thump Go a listen.