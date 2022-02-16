Gear Review: Maestro Pedal Effects by Gibson￼

Under the new management, Gibson and the brands under that umbrella have seen many positive changes and acquisitions. The latest is the resurrection of a vintage name, Maestro, that was synonymous with Echoplex, Stage Phasers, and Fuzz tone effects in addition to some of the biggest rock bands in history.

Yet, this new Maestro collection bears no resemblance to these old classics other than sharing a name. To dive into the finer points of this gear launch, American Songwriter received a pedalboard with all of the new effects attached to it, powered up, and ready to play.

Each of these effects pedals is essentially two in one box, meaning you can coax a totally different sound from the pedal with a simple flip of the center toggle switch. The pedal enclosures are solid with future styled graphics. The bugles on the left of the footswitch let you know when the effect is engaged.

My favorite of the pedals is the Fuzz-Tone FZ-M. It was very easy to achieve Jimi Hendrix-like sounds, Rolling Stones vibes, and some Grand Funk. The pedal also brings out modern fuzz sounds with the Modern switch.

Other pedals like the Maestro Ranger Overdrive provides the warm sounds of an overdriven amplifier. I definitely preferred the Hi flip switch with this pedal for some more treble and mid frequencies. The Invader Distortion effect is edgier and brings out some nice overtones in your guitar when driven. The Gate On selection is fun, but I preferred the Gate Off to let the notes ring out more.

Another favorite is the Comet Chorus to fatten up your guitar sound, which is great for singer/songwriters to fill out the guitar tone under their voice. The Earth selection was my favorite since it sounds more organic, but the Orbit effect provides more of a spinning Leslie speaker sound. Very usable effect in a lot of situations.

Next up is the Discoverer Delay. I liked both the Mod-on and Mod-off selections on this pedal and felt they could fit into a number of situations. The only addition I would suggest would be a tap tempo for the delay to set the precise rhythm, but this effect still sounds amazing. All of these new Maestro effects are analog which gives a nod to the past and makes them sound warmer in my opinion.

The Fuzz-Tone FZ-M, Ranger Overdrive, Invader Distortion, and Comet Chorus all sell for $149. The Discoverer Delay pedal sells for $159. The Maestro series of pedals are great value in effects purchase since you are acquiring two distinct sound effects in one pedal. Give them a try for yourself they are priced more reasonably compared to their vintage collectible namesake pedals from the past.