Gear Review: New Headphones from Shure

The company known for great microphones is expecting its footprint with new headphones.

American Songwriter received the three new headphones for review including the Aonic 40, SRH440A, and SRH840A. The Aonic 40 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones are the most comfortable I’ve ever tried on and the cancelation of unwanted outside noise works great. The extra padding on the earpieces and top of the headpiece is very ergonomic and when charged you have 25 hours of usage. Sound quality was impressive, and the bent metal frame allows the headphones to lay flat in the included case. Three different settings for noise cancelation are provided, plus Environment Mode for staying aware of your surroundings. Bluetooth 5 technology provides up to 30 feet of distance from the source and the Aonic 40 comes with the ShurePlus Play App for customizing the EQ to suit you. All are priced at $249 street with lots of features.

Shure’s popular SRH840A has a new design and updated sound quality thanks to two 40mm neodymium drivers. The bass response really surprised me on these along with tight mids and smooth highs. These are extremely comfortable to wear with the fluffy padded earpieces and headpiece and they still collapse flat for transport. A nice value in Shure headphones at only $99.

Shure’s new updated SRH440A headphones are designed for home recording, podcasting, and editing. They feature a bit more bling visually, but sound-wise I noticed more clarity and definition. You could easily wear these headphones for hours of recording time and not even realize they were on your head. Very rich sound reproduction with the SRH440A. Priced at $149 they are a lot of headphone for the money and comparable to much higher priced units. Both of these Shure headphones include a carrying bag and a nine-foot cable with a 1/8” to 1/4” adapter to fit the device you are using.

Quality reproduction through headphones makes a big difference on your song demos, so it is worth investing in a pair that will deliver. Between your studio monitors and headphones, your final mix of any original will be finalized before your fans hear it. These three new headphone offerings from Shure are worth consideration if you’re in the market for great-sounding headphones that won’t break the bank. You can check them out on Shure’s website or at one of our American Songwriter partners.