Gear Review: Orange Learn Adds Graded Rock Guitar Books

Orange Amplification has been a pioneering force in guitar and bass amplification since the late ’60s. Known for decades as the British guitar amplifier manufacturer, their gear can be found on stages and studios around the world inspiring some of the world’s greatest rock icons, including Jimmy Page, Stevie Wonder, James Brown, Fleetwood Mac, Oasis, and Madonna. But Orange Amps offers customers more than just gear. Their notable education component, Orange Learn, offers many innovative learning tools including a new series of graded rock guitar books for students looking for an alternate and enjoyable way to learn to play rock guitar.

Orange Learn’s new graded books were written to work with and be supported by Orange’s online guitar courses. In addition to a wealth of musical information to guide students at various levels, the new books provide everything a student will need to take accredited rock guitar exams with a global provider of digital music exams, Online Music Exams (OME).

From beginner through to Grade 8, Orange Learn courses help students to study by themselves, with a teacher, or a combination of both. Each grade book includes six songs; three for teaching students how to play a lead guitar and solo over a song, as well as three performance pieces. Featured throughout the series are classic tracks you will know from The Beatles, AC/DC, Nirvana, Metallica, Deep Purple, Oasis plus the very latest hit tracks from Arctic Monkeys, Greta Van Fleet, My Chemical Romance, and Bullet for My Valentine. The more advanced grades, seven and eight, contain songs from Opeth, Joe Satriani, and Rush. Each book is accompanied by downloadable backing tracks easily found in the Free Resources section on the Orange Learn website.

Part of an expanded Orange Learn program, materials at the website offer students multiple, complementary approaches to learning rock guitar, with materials spanning scales, chords, aural tests, melodic recall, sight-reading, and music theory. Orange Learn courses are designed to be flexible, fun, and easy to follow, and are built by expert music teachers, allowing students to study and progress at their own pace.

