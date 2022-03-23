Gear Review: Pine Box Customs and Mask Audio Electronics Fever Dream

Now, for something truly original. Did you ever want to make massive walls of sound heretofore unheard? Do you have mad pulses, and noises and fuzz bombs going off in your head? Or did you ever want to hear what it sounds like when a vacuum cleaner crashes into an airplane when you plug into your guitar? Well, all those are possible with the new collaboration between Pine Box Customs and Mask Electronics. The Fever Dream is a mad, squealing, massive wall of filtered, modulated, gnarly fuzz with an added twist (you needed more than massive, gnarly, and filtered? Stand by…).

At its heart, it’s a really thick, modern silicon fuzz that probably exceeds anything you’ve played so far for brutal cutting, yet wide fuzz tones. It can sustain for days in the right setting but starts breathing fire at some of the more extreme settings. Simply put, it’s heavy. However, it always seems to cut through the mix. Perhaps aided by the unique filter system onboard. It’s capable of cocked wah sounds, more extreme and fizzy filtered sounds, it can oscillate like a tortured alley cat when you raise the resonance and adjust the frequency, and last but not least it can also add harmonic tremolo on top of the fuzz. Amazing.

The resonance and frequency can also be used at lower settings counter-clockwise to sort of EQ the fuzz that helps it to sit well in any mix. But it’s really when you start messing with the tremolo part of the equation that the Fever Dream really blooms. From slow seasick waves of doom to choppy nuggets of psychedelic I can assure you it will never be boring when you play this pedal. More importantly, you may come up with a few new, unique compositions you may never have considered before. I can tell you that the first time I plugged it in I got lost for hours in the Fever Dream.

But here’s the craziest and maybe best part of the Fever Dream: it comes with a real CB microphone that has its own dedicated input to run through the circuit. Everything you say or sing through that mic goes through the exact same fuzz and tremolo/filter circuit as your guitar. In fact, you can have your guitar and the microphone plugged in at the same time if you so choose. Yes, the CB mic is lo-fi but that’s the point and it’s wicked cool to mess with. Perhaps you only use it for a specific, small section of a song or the whole track, either way, it will be unique and instantly identifiable.

The controls are very simple: volume, gain for the fuzz, resonance, and frequency for the filter circuit, depth and rate for the tremolo, and HAM which is the gain control for the CB mic. It’s built like a tank, is larger than most of your other pedals but is far, far from typical, and really special. Take it for a wobbly, fuzzy spin and see for yourself what the stratosphere feels like. It’s in stock at Reverb and selected retailers right now but supplies are getting thinner.