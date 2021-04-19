Gear Review: Positive Grid Spark Pearl Special Edition Amplifier

The new Positive Grid Spark Pearl Special Edition amplifier is a snazzy-looking white and gold colored version of their award-winning amplifier which works with an accompanying app to give players access to over 10,000 tones, jam-along functionality and much more.

Watch the review from our friends at Working Class Musician for a run-through of all this full-feature 40-watt customizable amp has to offer. Of particular note are the quality of sounds and play-along capabilities, prompting several ‘wow!’ comments from host Jimmy Franklin:

“The sound is so huge I forgot the sound wasn’t coming out of the cabinet it was sitting on.”

“With its jam along features, you can pull up any song on YouTube in the app and it analyzes it and pulls the chords of the song it for you.”

Positive Grid Spark Pearl Special Edition

Franklin also notes the Spark has a mode where it also listens to your playing performance and then creates a song around what you played. “For songwriters who are trying to write and don’t have anyone to play with, that feature alone is worth its weight in gold. Once you’re done jamming or write your own song with the Spark Pearl Special Edition, you can then use it as a USB interface and get your track into your own DAW.”

Positive Grid Spark Pearl Special Edition

The Spark was first released in 2019, quickly living up to its advance hype. Check out our original review here. The new Special Edition is visually appealing and quite eye-catching, with a snowy white tolex trimmed with gold piping and a contrast-stitched custom carrying strap.

The Spark Pearl includes all of the smart features found in the original Spark amp and accompanying app– including Smart Jam, Auto Chords and over 10,000 tones. Spark includes customizable tones for electric, acoustic or bass guitar. The workflow is straightforward and easy, letting players focus on practicing, jamming and recording. Spark Pearl can also be used as a high-definition Bluetooth speaker that’s perfect for casual listening, streaming music and entertaining.

Positive Grid Spark Pearl Special Edition amp with app

With the Spark Pearl Special Edition, you don’t have to worry about an amp being an eyesore. It’s made for the at-home player who wants to leave it out at all times for those ‘turn it on and play’ inspirational moments. It’s discrete and better looking than your average amp and fits a home’s aesthetic much better than having a massive half-stack sitting in the middle of your room.

Readers can get their hands on one of these Spark Pearl Special Edition amps before they’re gone by using this link here.

Positive Grid Spark Pearl Special Edition amp

#Partner content

Positive Grid website: https://bit.ly/3e135fg