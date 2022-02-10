Gear Review: Roland Announces Aerophone AE-20 Digital Wind Instrument

Half wind instrument and half synthesizer, Roland’s recent announcement of their latest Aerophone digital wind instrument, the AE-20, will surely pique the interest of every sax player.

Developed in collaboration with leading wind synth artists, it pairs the playability and expressiveness of traditional wind instruments along with one of Roland’s most advanced sound engines ever. That’s some amazing creative power, and many players will be impressed with the streamlined and go-everywhere design, too.

Aerophone AE-20 promises to provide digital wind players with a wide range of authentic acoustic instrument sounds. This includes soprano, alto, tenor, and baritone saxes, along with clarinet, flute, trumpet, and more. Violin, cello, and other string instruments are also included, along with exotic world instruments like erhu, shakuhachi, and everyone’s favorite, the bagpipes. All sounds are playable with the AE-20s lifelike dynamics, articulations, and overtones.

But what may excite creative musicians more is the instrument’s ability to work with the ZEN-Core Synthesis System, the same advanced sound engine found in professional Roland keyboards like FANTOM and JUPITER-X. Everything from traditional analog synths to modern digital voices are available, all carefully curated for the unique articulations and extended dynamic range of a wind instrument.

Photo courtesy of Addison McClaugherty/Max Borges Agency

What many players will enjoy is the convenience of Aerophone AE-20’s connectivity features. In addition to an onboard speaker for grab-and-go playing, the AE-20 body includes a headphone jack. This feature can be used for quiet practice sessions, a line-level output for performance through a stage amp or PA system, and it has a USB-MIDI for music creation with popular MIDI production apps.

Aerophone AE-20 also comes with onboard Bluetooth connectivity for wireless integration with mobile music apps from Roland and others. With Bluetooth audio streaming, users can play along with music and instructional videos through the Aerophone’s sound system.

To be sure every player gets the most for their Aerophone, Roland offers an Aerophone Lesson app. The app helps users get started right away and offers an Aerophone Pro Editor to unlock the full potential of Aerophone with deep customization of sound and performance settings. Additionally, Roland Cloud offers players the opportunity to take the Aerophone experience even further with a powerful set of music tools and Sound Packs created by wind instrument experts and music production apps like Zenbeats and Zentracker.

The Roland Aerophone AE-20 will be available in the U.S. in March for $999.99.

Photo courtesy of Addison McClaugherty/Max Borges Agency.