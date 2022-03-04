Gear Review: Roland’s New GO:MIXER PRO-X

There have been several previous versions of Roland’s popular GO:Mixers but the new PRO-X is the most powerful one so far. This is also in line with the increased capabilities of our smartphones and tablets for more than just calls, pictures, texts, and e-mails. During the pandemic, many of us resorted to using our smartphones as streaming and video devices to engage with viewers and fans remotely from our homes through social media outlets and websites. The GO:MIXER Pro-X is essentially a portable battery-powered (or USB) audio mixer that expands your options with an IOS or Android device.

This 9-channel line mixer has dual-line stereo 1/8” inputs for media playback, Left (Mono) Right ¼” inputs for keyboards or other instruments, a ¼” mono guitar/bass input, smartphone 1/8” mic input, and a combo XLR – 1/4” for the microphone. The Pro-X also has a selector for +48V power for microphones that require phantom power. Control knobs on top of the mixer include master volume, headset volume, keyboard level, mic level, and guitar/bass level. There is also a loop/back selector in the front of the mixer for headphone monitoring and a guitar/bass pad. The GO:MIXER Pro-X can take all of these sources and mix them down to stereo tracks to output to social media or streaming.

Roland has also built the mixer to support its 4XCAMERA and Virtual Stage Camera Apps to make your smart device even more useful with the Pro-X. The headphone output has been upgraded to provide the best sound production sound while mixing too. The plastic body of the Pro-X is designed to accommodate your smartphone with a backrest. Utilizing the 4 AAA batteries you can run the Pro-X for 4.5 hours and with USB power you can extend it. The peak and power LED indicators on top of the mixer are very visible also. The GO MIXER Pro-X comes with 3 USB cables, lightning to USB Micro-B, USB Type-C to USB Micro-B, and USB OTG Micro-B.

Build Quality:

Great construction, small footprint line mixer that is portable but powerful.

Sound Quality:

The new upgrades by Roland have really made this mixer a creator’s dream for streaming, videos, or demos with plenty of outputs, inputs, and no latency.

Pros:

It has a ridiculous amount of connectivity in a mixer that can fit in the palm of your hand. At $149.99 street, it is well worth the investment to bring your audio quality up to the level of your videos.

Cons:

None, although a protective carrying bag for it would be nice.

Verdict:

If you are creating videos at home or in the field with multiple audio sources the GO:MIXER Pro-X is a tool you need. Roland has loaded this mixer up to deliver what a mixer four times its size can do. It is a great value in a line mixer.