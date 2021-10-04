Gear Review: TaylorSense makes Good Sense

Guitars are an investment in our music. To protect an investment, you polish and clean it, protect it with the best cases and gig bags you can afford, and keep them at the right amount of humidification to keep the wood at its correct amount of moisture.

Taylor Guitars released the TaylorSense system several years ago, but now they have expanded the technology to include Android-based tablets and smartphones, which a large portion of the public use. Taylor sent over the TaylorSense system to the American Songwriter offices so that we could have a hands-on test with it. What was included in the package was a replacement battery box that is connected to your existing electronics in your particular Taylor guitar.

I followed the instructions provided with the unit, loosened my guitar strings, released the wires inside the body so that I had some slack, and removed the screws from the original battery compartment at the bottom of the guitar next to the strap button. After I disconnected the original compartment and just reversed the process by attaching the new TaylorSense unit, I replaced the securing screws, put the wires inside the acoustic body back in place, tightened up the strings, and installed a new battery in the device. After that, I took my smartphone and went to the App Store, and downloaded the free TaylorSense App.

Temperature in Celsius

The TaylorSense internal guitar electronics links to your phone via Bluetooth. One of my favorite features of TaylorSense is that you can load multiple Taylor guitars into the App and track their information individually on one screen. The readout screen reflects the current humidity level of your guitar, the current temperature of the guitar, the percentage of battery life left (so you know when to change it before playing a show), and a 14-day history of impacts. The impact history is a big deal if you travel by air or other forms of mass transit where your guitar could be hit, knocked over, or dropped. The TaylorSense will tell you the exact time and date it happened and how many impacts your guitar took. Sometimes I will check my guitar at work just to see how my Taylor Koa K26 is doing today.

The technology of the TaylorSense is astounding at an investment cost of only $79.99, you can afford to install one in each of your Taylor guitars. If you aren’t comfortable doing guitar work, then I would recommend you take your instrument and the TaylorSense to your favorite repair shop and let them do it. If you’re already doing some guitar setup and adjustments, then you should be able to handle this installation on your own. I’m very pleased that Taylor Guitars has expanded this technology to include Android devices. My only other personal request is if they could make the TaylorSense a tracking device with a GPS map in it in case it was stolen or borrowed.

Maybe that will be in the next update for the TaylorSense? But for now, this is an incredibly cost-effective protection for your favorite guitar. Check it out for yourself here.