Gear Review: The Return of Two Classic D’Angelico Guitars

Founded by master luthier, John D’Angelico, D’Angelico Guitars is known around the globe. The

New York City-based guitar brand has gone through some changes since its humble beginnings

in the 1930s. However, they remain committed to maintaining the legacy of their original founder

and honoring his concept of forward-thinking instrument design for the modern player. To kick

off 2022, D’Angelico Guitars has orchestrated a return of two of their classic models: The

Premier Bedford and the company’s Premier EXL-1, along with adding some fresh new finishes

across their Premier SS, DC, Mini DC, and LS acoustics.

There are few things in the guitar world more iconic than the outside headstock and arch-top

body of a classic D’Angelico guitar. They have been guitars of choice for equally iconic

musicians, including Pete Townshend, Eric Clapton, Bucky Pizzarelli, Chet Atkins, and Chuck

Wayne. Even if you are not a jazz fan (the genre where this hand-built guitar still rules) you can

probably still recognize the D’Angelico Mel Bay New Yorker model because it was featured on

the cover of guitar method books for decades.

The products of one of the most revered luthiers of all time, original D’Angelico models are

the Mel Bay Publications’ guitar method books for decades. Recognizing the historical

significance of the New York-centric brand, the guitars by D’Angelico have been on exhibition at the

Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

In the company’s early days, D’Angelico was offering at least four main f-hole archtop guitar

designs, heavily influenced by the jazz player’s favorite Gibson L-5. Styles A and B were

phased out by the 1940s but the luthier’s Excel, a 17-inch archtop with a single Venetian

cutaway, “X” bracing and a truss, and the larger New Yorker replete with pearl inlays and ornate

bindings were popular.

Premier EXL-1

Today, the D’Angelico honors those early guitars with the return of the Premier Series and the

Premier EXL-1. This flagship D’Angelico archtop has received a makeover. The model features

a satin finish over natural wood tones and promises a warmer, woodier archtop tone than ever

before. With its slim C-shape neck, medium vintage fret wire, and comfortable 1 11/16″ nut

width, the EXL-1 is remarkably playable, whether you’re a young jazzer or seasoned vet.

Keeping true to the times, it features classic Art Deco aesthetic flourishes and a single floating

Duncan Designed mini-humbucker pickup assembly for an unobstructed, articulate tone. Available

in two vintage-inspired finishes: Satin Walnut and Satin Honey Blonde look for this guitar to

come in at around $999.99.

­In addition to the Premier EXL-1, the ­Premier Bedford pairs a sleek offset body with two

Duncan Designed P90s for great articulation in a tried-and-true configuration. Constructed with

either a mahogany or basswood body depending on your color of choice, the Premier Bedford

was designed to be well-balanced, both sonically and physically. Its slim C-shape neck and fast

fingerboard radius promise player comfort, while generous body contours and overall size make

it easy to wield. It’s available in striking Sky Blue, Oxblood and Black Flake at just around

$849.99.

In addition to these two stand-out models reminiscent of the glory days of D’Angelico Guitars,

the modern Sky Blue finish has been added to the company’s Premier SS, DC, and Mini DC,

along with a classic Satin Vintage Sunburst for all models in the Premier Acoustic LS Series.

Learn more at D’Angelico’s website HERE.