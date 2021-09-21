Gear Review: UNO Synth Pro Editor

IK Multimedia is one of my favorite companies as they make wonderfully useful plug-ins and great, solid devices. They have swiped quite a few dollars out of my pockets the last several years (given up gladly and paid back ten-fold). Now, IK Multimedia releases the highly anticipated UNO Synth Pro Editor for UNO Synth Pro and UNO Synth Pro Desktop, giving Mac/PC users access to all the parameters under the hood of their powerful, flexible synths.

The analog 32-key Synth Pro Desktop and 37-key Synth Pro feature unique dual-filter, 3-oscillator paraphonic design, 256 presets, 64-step sequencer, studio-grade effects, expanded connections, and much more. This free editor takes these devices to new, unimagined heights.



This new product works as both a standalone application and as a plug-in inside any DAW. This means users can program and play the UNO Synth Pro just like a virtual instrument with total recall. Open the editor and it restores its previous settings from the last session. And its freely resizable GUI allows users to adjust the window size to fit their workflow.



The Synth Pro Editor gives access to many synthesis parameters of the UNO Synth Pro that are beyond its front panel controls: parameters that were previously only available via shortcuts or menu access and are now right there, in one intuitive interface. In the filter section, users can now visually attain the power of UNO Synth Pro’s filter section and freely experience its sound-shaping capabilities.



You can use the Editor like a soft-synth or virtual instrument to instantly access any parameter of the UNO Synth Pro while retaining the pure, unique, and classic sound of real-analog circuits. UNO Synth Pro responds to parameter changes in the Editor and vice versa in real-time for effortless creativity. It also lets users manage a massive number of presets easily and transfer them between their Mac/PC and UNO Synth PRO. Quickly browse audition and search limitless numbers of presets.



You can arrange presets into custom categories or sort by style, genre, date, or setlist. Instantly add and re-order presets on UNO Synth Pro itself. Or save presets from the hardware synth back to the Editor for later editing and use. When it’s time to perform, use the bulk transfer feature to move presets back and forth and prepare the UNO Synth Pro quickly.



The software makes it a breeze to precisely configure UNO Synth Pro for integration into an existing rig. The Global Settings menu provides a convenient way to map MIDI routings, letting users easily assign communication across both the MIDI DIN ports and USB. You can connect outboard gear and virtual apps instantly and use UNO Synth Pro as both a MIDI interface and MIDI controller.



Imagine the convenience and flexibility of a powerful plug-in, but with the massive sound of a real analog synthesizer. The UNO Synth Pro Editor combined with the power of the Synth Pro keyboards can really make your production life easier and keyboard sounds much fatter.



I guess my wallet will be a little lighter this month as I now have a reason to replace the mini keyboard controller I’ve been using for years and replace it with the Synth Pro Desktop.



UNO Synth Pro Editor is available free for all registered users of UNO Synth Pro or Pro Desktop.