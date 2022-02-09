Gear Review: V-MODA & Roland Partner on New Wireless Headphones￼

At the recent CES Show a leader in electronic musical instruments, Roland, and an award-winning creator of high-fidelity audio devices, V-MODA, released new Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones that are sure to please.

The Susan G. Komen Special Edition Headphones look and sound great, but they are also supporting this charity, that fights against breast cancer by donating 30% of the sales to the nonprofit. The Crossfade 2 Wireless Codex headphones are a hybrid between Bluetooth technology and wired (analog). The audio reproduction units feature Advanced Audio Codec (AAC) for the best reproduction from your Apple devices, plus Sub-band codec (SBC) for improved Bluetooth sound quality.

Sound is provided by dual-diaphragm 50mm drivers and hi-resolution coils. The built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery is good for 12+ hours of play time once fully charged and unlimited time when wired direct. The headsets have large memory foam cushions for maximum comfort and a SteelFlex headband to keep them in place while you listen to the new song you just recorded. Street price is $279.99 and of course, the Susan G. Komen Special Edition Crossfade 2 Wireless Codex Edition Headphones feature the charity’s logo right on the side. A patch cable, charging cable, and case are included also and you’re helping a great cause too.

The band that can’t stop Rockin,’ the Rolling Stones, has partnered with V-MODA and Roland for their own Rolling Stones Edition headphones. They are currently available in three different Rolling Stones designs—“Classic Licks,” “No-Filter” and my personal favorite, “Tattoo You.”

Roland is celebrating 50 years of electronic musical instrument innovation and the Rolling Stones are enjoying their 60th anniversary of making Rock and Roll. The Rolling Stone Edition headphones share many of the attributes of the Susan G. Komen headphones in hardware, but they do have bigger memory foam cushions and flexible metalcore in the headband. These stylish Crossfade 2 Wireless headphones aren’t only great for listening to music but also gaming and they can pair with two sources at one time thanks to the Bluetooth and hardwire outputs. The Rolling Stone Edition headphones include a charging cable, wired cable, and carrying case and are priced at $279.99. For the best in sound reproduction enclosed headphones still provide the best quality and help eliminate outside audio sources that could interfere with your listening. Four new headphone options from Roland and V-MODA are available now for your listening pleasure at authorized dealers. Donations and support of the Susan G. Komen Special edition headphones will run through March 31, 2022, so be certain to buy them early while they are still available.