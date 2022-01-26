Gear Review: Walrus Audio Eras Distortion￼

Oh, Walrus Audio. You’ve done it to me again. Just when I said I didn’t need any more distortion pedals here comes the Eras. What makes it so different from every other distortion unit on the market? Well, quite a lot actually.

To start, it has five different modes of clipping. From LED to silicon to combinations of the two. Mode one is the tight mode with a slight mid-cut and LED hard clipping. Great for palm muting and chugging. Two is the tight mode with a slight mid-cut and silicon hard clipping. This mode is a little “softer” and more compressed. Mode three is dual clipping with a slight mid-cut and both LED and silicon hard clipping. Rich and full of extra sustain. Mode four is rhythm mode with a deeper mid-cut, LED hard clipping, and internal volume control. Think scooped mids and tight response. Mode five is rhythm mode with a deeper mid-cut and silicon hard clipping. Rhythmic, warm, and full sounding. Each mode is essentially a different pedal to my ears and all the modes are tuned extremely beautifully to fit in a mix and work with just about any guitar or amplifier.

Each mode is also incredibly articulate to my ears, which is where many high-gain distortion pedals fail. Sure, they pack a wallop until you get to the mix stage of your project and need to find space for your guitar to fit in. The Eras doesn’t have that issue. Moreover, it works as well on bass as it does guitar. It’s powerful without being overbearing and it has just the right amount of low-end gravity and punch. If that weren’t enough, and this will really appeal to power bass players, the Eras has a blend knob that allows you to blend your dry signal back into your chain. This is particularly useful on bass but it’s a feature I wish more designers would add to their overdrive and distortion pedal releases. It adds so much diversity to your pedal, it’s like getting a whole extra pedal for free. You can retain as much of your initial signal while adding just the right amount of gain. In fact, it can almost be used as a special effect by dialing the clean high and adding just a touch of distortion so it’s practically in the background. It will make people wonder where that sound is coming from. Super cool.

Regardless of whether you take advantage of the blend knob, the Eras offers a super powerful and versatile amount of gain options for almost any need, and the bass and treble control knobs are supremely tuned. They interact with the five stages beautifully so you should have no trouble dialing-in a signature tone of your own. It runs on 9v power and needs 100ma minimum to run properly. It has an extremely friendly street price of $199. so, grab yours now. My guess is the Eras will become the new gold standard of high gain distortion pedals.