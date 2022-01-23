Gear: Walrus Audio Slötvå Multi-Texture Reverb

Walrus Audio only came on my radar about 5 years ago after ten years in business, but they grabbed my attention because of the thoughtful and very useful devices they make. They obviously play music themselves and listen to working musicians and what they need. Slötvå is no exception. Great sounding, multi-layered, and created for the genre-bending and far-reaching composer in all of us.

At its heart, it is an atmospheric reverb, but in practice so much more. While other companies may be content with an ambient reverb to drive the internet newsgroups wild, Walrus Audio gives you three superb reverbs in Slötvå. Dark, which adds a low octave to your signal (super smart and greatly preferred by this writer to the endless stream of “shimmer” reverbs on the planet), Rise, which incorporates a swell function (think the classic slow gear application), and Dream, which is super ambient and modulated. The modulation is controlled by the X knob, which performs a different function in each setting. Hold the bypass switch and you’re in the secondary mode. Turn the depth knob to the right for faster speed in the modulation or counter-clockwise for less. In the Rise Mode, the secondary function allows for how fast or slow the rise occurs. In Dark Mode, it again affects the modulation, but the X knob in Primary Mode affects how much low octave is blended into your signal. The Filter knob affects the high-frequency content in your reverb. Extremely well planned and packed with goodies for a single footprint pedal.

The sustain footswitch allows for a sustaining pad in Dream Mode, which is latching and can be played over. However, you can also step and hold on it for momentary sustain pads. You can use Slötvå in trails on or off (bypass) mode. In Trails Mode, your decayed signal will continue uninterrupted if and when you bypass the pedal.

The newest feature in Slötvå is the ability to save presets—tapping on both the bypass and sustain switches through the three presets. The pedal comes with three pre-programmed presets but making your own is as easy as tweaking your settings then holding both the sustain and bypass at the same time. You’ll see the light flash to confirm your new preset. In the trails mode one preset it will spill over into the next as long as they are the same algorithm of reverb.

Slötvå is a lush, beautiful, and deep reverb in either of the three different modes. It can go fully wet (yes!) or mixed down at less than 50/50, it’s still gorgeous and enveloping (50% is around 2 o’clock on the Slötvå and Walrus Audio have thoughtfully marked that spot on the face of the pedal). After ten years in business, Walrus Audio keeps pushing the boundaries of great tone further and further out and we should thank them. The Slötvå is an exceptional reverb with three fantastic algorithms, just about any feature you could ask for, and is very reasonably priced at $229. It runs on 9v power and needs at least 100ma of juice.