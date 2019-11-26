The King of Country Music George Strait helped raise more than $1.5 million for hurricane relief efforts on Monday night, Nov. 25, headlining a benefit concert hosted by the Discovery Land Company Foundation and Driftwood Golf & Ranch Club in support of Abaco Relief.



A frequent visitor to the Bahamas, Strait partnered with the Discovery Land Company Foundation to help the local people receive assistance immediately following the devastation caused by Category 5 Hurricane Dorian and they continue to work together to raise funds for the long road to recovery that lies ahead.



Strait’s Ace in the Hole Band backed the Texan his entire two-hour set at the intimate ACL Live venue in downtown Austin, Texas. His performance followed an opening set by Patty Griffin and an auction that contributed to the overall fundraising total.



Fans can continue to help raise funds by purchasing the exclusive t-shirt which Strait wore on stage throughout the night. The shirt design features a play on his chart-topping song “Ocean Front Property” together with the colors of the Bahamian flag. Priced at $20 and available for purchase HERE, all proceeds benefit Abaco Relief.



