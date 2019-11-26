Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Home News Latest News
NewsLatest News

George Strait Helps Raise $1.5M+ for Hurricane Relief at Benefit Concert

American Songwriter

-

The King of Country Music George Strait helped raise more than $1.5 million for hurricane relief efforts on Monday night, Nov. 25, headlining a benefit concert hosted by the Discovery Land Company Foundation and Driftwood Golf & Ranch Club in support of Abaco Relief.

A frequent visitor to the Bahamas, Strait partnered with the Discovery Land Company Foundation to help the local people receive assistance immediately following the devastation caused by Category 5 Hurricane Dorian and they continue to work together to raise funds for the long road to recovery that lies ahead.

Strait’s Ace in the Hole Band backed the Texan his entire two-hour set at the intimate ACL Live venue in downtown Austin, Texas. His performance followed an opening set by Patty Griffin and an auction that contributed to the overall fundraising total.

Fans can continue to help raise funds by purchasing the exclusive t-shirt which Strait wore on stage throughout the night. The shirt design features a play on his chart-topping song “Ocean Front Property” together with the colors of the Bahamian flag. Priced at $20 and available for purchase HERE, all proceeds benefit Abaco Relief.

Comments

comments

RELATED ARTICLES

Home Featured Post

Michael Doucet (Beausoleil) Launches New Band, Lâcher Prise

American Songwriter -
0
Throughout history, philosophers, politicians, thinkers, leaders, and artists ponder the same question. At one point, they all query, “Why are we here?” Michael Doucet offers what might be...
Read more
Latest News

Photo Gallery: Lynn Goldsmith Discusses Photographing Rock Legends Patti Smith, Bruce Springsteen and Keith Richards

American Songwriter -
0
Acclaimed photographer Lynn Goldsmith gave an inspiring and candid talk last night at the Morrison Hotel Gallery in NYC, regaling the audience...
Read more
Latest News

Creator of ‘Disgraceland’ Reveals Plans for Four New Podcasts

American Songwriter -
0
Jake Brennan, creator and host of the hit true crime music podcast Disgraceland, and his business partner Brady Sadler, formally launched their new audio-driven media company Double Elvis...
Read more

Popular Posts

Behind The Song: The Beach Boys, “Wouldn’t It Be Nice”

Jason Scott -
0
“Wouldn’t It Be Nice” was reportedly written over the course of one of two days. Love did not initially get songwriting credit for his contribution until years later.

What is the Meaning Behind The Song Wonderwall by Oasis?

Trampled by Turtles Talks New EP, ‘Sigourney Fever’

What is the Meaning Behind Led Zeppelin, “Stairway To Heaven”?

With ‘Daylight’ Grace Potter Returns (from a Messy ‘Midnight’)