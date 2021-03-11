PreSonus updates their industry-standard Studio One® 5 digital audio workstation software with more than 30 new features and improvements. Many of the updates in Professional version 5.2 for macOS® and Windows® are a direct result of user requests, including major new features for composers and performers.

Some of the key new improvements include: Sound Variation system- a mapping editor that provides tools for managing complex articulation maps; An update to Score View software for drum notation and tablature where users can choose between viewing standard notation with tablature or select tablature only to print lead sheets and more; Arranger Track has been added to the Show Page, letting users experiment on the fly with new arrangements in a live setting.

PreSonus Studio One Show Page Arranger

Studio One 5.2 is a free update to all registered Studio One 5 customers. If you are a PreSonus Sphere member, this update is available free.

Here’s the breakdown of the major updates and improvements, as taken from the PreSonus announcement:

The next level in articulation support, Studio One 5.2’s new Sound Variations can handle even the most complex virtual instruments and orchestral libraries that are essential for modern composers. The core of the new Sound Variations system is a powerful, yet easy to use mapping editor that provides tools for managing complex articulation maps. Each Sound Variation can be customized with its own name and color and can be dragged-and-dropped in any order and placed into custom folders. Sound Variations can be triggered by key switches, as well as from remote commands, including hardware controllers, keyboard shortcuts, custom macros, and more. Use the Paint Tool to enter Sound Variations directly into the associated automation lane inside the Note Editor or select any number of notes and assign a Sound Variation from a convenient right-click popup menu. There’s much more! A new API allows third-party developers to enable their VST2 and VST3 instruments’ articulations to be queried by Studio One so that Sound Variation maps are automatically generated. Currently, all Synchron-enabled Vienna Symphonic Instruments, as well as instruments from UJAM fully support dynamic Sound Variations mapping with Studio One.

PreSonus Studio One Score View with tablature

The Score View received another major update with the addition of drum notation and tablature. Users can choose between viewing standard notation with tablature or select tablature only to print lead sheets and more. The new drum-map interface lets you add both the drum and note names to a corresponding notated pitch. A General MIDI map is included for quick setup. New symbols in the Score View allow open/closed/half-open techniques to be added as well. A new Voices icon allows up to four voices per staff to be created. Select the desired voice, then enter notes and rests as normal; Studio One will automatically handle stem direction and rest positions. Notes can be entered into multiple voices for a single instrument; up to four voices can be created per staff.

Studio One Professional version 5 introduced the all-new Show Page, allowing you to perform your productions live. Now, with version 5.2, Studio One’s Arranger Track has been added to the Show Page, letting users experiment on the fly with new arrangements. Each Arranger section in every Setlist item has five playback mode options: Continue, Stop at End, Skip, Loop, or Loop and Continue; the latter lets you repeat any section for a specific number of times before playback continues to the next Arranger Section—perfect for extending solos and breakdowns on stage to keep the audience fired up. The new Arranger Track also supports patch changes mid-song, making the Studio One Show Page the ultimate live and streaming performance rig. Live Arranging in real-time is available on both the Song Page and the Show Page, with an updated Performance View. Experiment with new arrangements before you commit them. Perform your arrangements live with real-time looping and jumping – never missing a beat.

An imminent update to Studio One Remote will let you use your favorite mobile devices as master controllers for your live performance. Take the Performance View with you on stage to take charge of your Show from your tablet: loop song sections, change patches, and more, all from your mobile device. Best of all, multiple devices can connect to the same computer running Studio One, so each player has control over their own patches at their fingertips.

Version 5.2 adds a number of other welcome features, including the ability to create multiple clip versions, allowing the user to apply clip-based edits in Gain Envelopes or Melodyne independently to Events sharing the same audio; a new “Smart” tool for editing Note Events in the Piano Roll editor; and deeper integration with both ATOM SQ and FaderPort-series controllers. PreSonus Sphere workspaces are also now available directly from the Studio One Browser for easy bidirectional file transfer. And Studio One is now officially supported for Apple Silicon ARM processors in Rosetta 2 compatibility mode.

Studio One 5.2 is a free update to all registered Studio One 5 customers and is available free to PreSonus Sphere members. For more information visit www.presonus.com/products/Studio-One.