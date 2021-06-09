Gibson Creates a New Destination in Nashville

Get ready for a new musical experience in Nashville, Tennessee. Starting today, Gibson Guitars is celebrating the grand opening of their new must-see destination, the Gibson Garage

The exterior of the building—located in Cummins Station, at 209 10th Avenue South— gives no hint of the amazing displays that await inside. As you walk in the entrance, the center of the room is consumed by a live performance stage with a light up Gibson logo overhead. “This will be our launch platform to show what is coming, and a test platform,” says Cesar Gueikan, Brand President of Gibson. “We also want to showcase emerging artists.”

Rotating around the room and hanging overhead are almost 200 guitars moving through the air on a conveyor belt, creating a modern factory feel. The multiple TV screens situated around the room contain interactive touch screens, offering lessons and access to the multiple instrument lines offered by Gibson.

Every current model of guitar, offered by Gibson, Gibson Custom Shop, Gibson Acoustic, Epiphone, Kramer, KRK studio gear and Mesa Boogie amplifiers, is on display to play and purchase. Each of these previously mentioned brands also occupy their own section within the Gibson Garage, including an extensive Epiphone guitar display and an enclosed Gibson Acoustic guitar space.

Gibson Acoustic Guitar Space

“When I got here to Nashville two and a half years ago, I was like where’s the best Gibson Guitar Experience here,” Chief Executive Officer of Gibson, JC Curleigh tells American Songwriter. “The vision was to have the ultimate Gibson Experience here in Nashville. A place where you can explore Gibson, a place where play you can play guitars, a place where you can shop and a place where you can go home with a piece of Gibson.”

In addition to the separate instrument areas within the Gibson Garage, you’ll also find the Murphy Lab, a space where you can custom build and order your one-of-a-kind guitar. And if your guitar needs some work or adjustments for your next songwriter round or concert, the Gibson Garage also includes a repair and restoration center for all your guitar needs.

Murphy Lab

For those who love to shop, The Gibson Garage also offers a retail experience located at the front the building. There you will find a wide variety of shirts, hats and sweatshirts, including merch that can only be purchased in the Nashville facility.

Admission to the Gibson Garage is free to the public and is certain to become a destination place for people living in Nashville and visiting Music City.

After visiting the Gibson Garage once myself, I plan to return in the near future to play many of the instruments located throughout the rooms. It will also be great to see how Gibson utilizes the space of the facility to showcase Gibson artists on the live stage and on their own media outlet, Gibson TV, in the coming year. The Nashville location is the first Gibson Garage to be launched, but management did hint that other major cities may see a similar facility in the future.

Come and experience the Gibson Garage for yourself, you won’t be disappointed.