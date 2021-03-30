Gibson Releases Slim Harpo “Lovell ES-330” Signature Guitar

Slim Harpo is known for his timeless hits “Baby Scratch My Back,” “Rainin’ In My Heart,” and “I’m A King Bee” as well as his Louisiana swamp-influenced fretboard work. Now the late blues guitarist is celebrated by Gibson with a new signature model, the Slim Harpo “Lovell” ES-330 guitar, available worldwide now.

Gibson recreated Harpo’s Gibson ES-330, which is handmade by Gibson’s luthiers in Nashville. Defining features of the guitar are its Vintage Sunburst finish and a custom “Lovell” logo on the back of the headstock, which honors his wife, Lovell Moore, manager and co-writer of some of his biggest hits.

Gibson Slim Harpo ES-330 (photo credit Slim Harpo Family)

Keb’ Mo’ gives an excellent overview of Harpo’s influence in the video below. Harpo, born James Moore, passed away in 1970 at 46 years old, but not after leaving an impressive catalog of music. His classics have become standards for all bands and have been covered by Van Morrison, The Rolling Stones, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Muddy Waters and more.

Slim Harpo with his wife Lovell (photo credit Slim Harpo Family)

The Slim Harpo Lovell ES-330 features a three-ply Maple/Poplar/Maple top, back and sides with Spruce bracing, a Mahogany neck with a rounded C profile, Rosewood fretboard with small block inlays, ABR-1 bridge with Trapeze tailpiece, Vintage Deluxe tuners with white buttons, Dogear P-90 pickups with hand-wired controls, and Orange Drop capacitors.