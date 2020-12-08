Gibson has set up a shop on online gear marketplace Reverb for consumers to buy one-of-a-kind Gibson prototypes, demo guitars, pre-played artist models and Gibson mods at reduced pricing. The first instruments available from the Gibson Demo Shop include a run of 40 prototype guitars, and the full list is up to 147, with new pieces added weekly.

A quick look at the site here shows some beauties, including a Japanese Gibson Flying V in Classic White, a Les Paul Standard in Heritage Cherry Sunburst and a J-45 Standard Vintage Burst. As with all their instruments, each of the guitars is subject to Gibson’s rigorous 35-point inspection and receives a certificate of verification.

Gibson Flying V Japan in Classic White on Reverb

“We are excited to launch the Gibson Demo Shop in partnership on Reverb, as they’re the established online marketplace for guitars and beyond,” says Cesar Gueikian of Gibson. “We are making unique prototypes, demo and modified guitars, and over time guitars played by our artists that fans love will be available on the Gibson Demo Shop.”

“Gibson is giving players an incredible opportunity to own some truly unique guitars–many that weren’t previously available for purchase–and I couldn’t be more excited that Reverb’s global community of music makers will have access to this gear,” adds Jim Tuerk of Reverb.