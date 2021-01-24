Guitarists are in for a treat with the new Gibson App. It’s jam-packed with so many cool features guitarists will find useful. Just learning how to play? Gibson’s got you covered with lessons and songs. Need to tune up, contact tech service or shop for gear? Gibson’s at your service. Want to sit back and watch your favorite artist talk shop? Gibson TV has dozens of illuminating interviews ready for viewing.

According to Gibson, the center of the new Gibson App is the game-changing, disruptive technology of Audio Augmented Reality (AR). Developed in partnership with Zoundio, a music technology company based in Stockholm, Sweden, the Gibson App uses AR to interact with players for an unprecedented two-way, engaging, interactive, and immersive guitar-learning experience. The AR responds to and then directs the player, turning the guided step-by-step lessons guitar lessons into an easy, empowering, and fun experience. All you need to get started is the Gibson App, an acoustic or electric guitar, and your favorite pair of headphones.

Gibson’s new App

From beginner to pro guitarist, the Gibson App covers electric and acoustic guitar players, in multiple genres and styles. Players learn how to keep lessons short and set an effective guitar practice schedule to meet their goals. New features are added to the Gibson App every month; start a Free trial today, on iOS App Store and Android Google Play.

“Our focus over the past few years has been all about our obsession with guitars, our connection with artists, and on re-building our iconic brands of Gibson, Epiphone, and Kramer,” says James “JC” Curleigh, President and CEO of Gibson Brands. “Now it’s time to bring guitar playing to life for the current and next generation of guitarists in a modern, comprehensive, and intuitive way.”

“There has never been a better time to learn how to play guitar or to improve your guitar skills with all of the amazing tools available, but it can still be confusing and a little intimidating,” says Cesar Gueikian of Gibson. “So, we set out to create the Gibson experience, centered around real insights, innovation, and simple intuition all delivered through one app, the new Gibson App. Early feedback has been inspiring and we are excited to take this next step into even more guitar solutions from Gibson.”

“The Gibson App is one giant love letter to anyone wanting to learn guitar or improve their playing skills from anywhere,” says Daniel Katzenellenbogen, CEO of Zoundio. “The Gibson App allows anyone to pick up a guitar wherever they are and get an energized experience in their first lesson. We teach beginners without making them feel like beginners, which is a very powerful thing. Put your headphones on and get going!”

Features of the Gibson app

Here’s more specifics, taken from Gibson’s announcement:

LEARN

Follow a mobile learning program from anywhere in the world the basics to advanced guitar-playing skills. With step-by-step guidance, adding one finger and one skill at a time, you will always have the optimal conditions for learning guitar. Never too hard, and never too easy – just right for you. Learn at your own pace and track your progress. The interactive lessons turn each learning step into an immersive and motivating experience. The Audio-Augmented Reality (AR) technology listens to you play and gives you feedback in real-time.

Even if you are brand new at guitar, you will have a great time playing. Each lesson has multiple genres of music, so choose the genre you like the most. All lessons are developed by expert guitar teachers.

PLAY

Learn to play or jam to songs from some of the greatest guitarists in history, including Eric Clapton, B.B. King, Tom Petty, Dolly Parton, Santana, Aerosmith, Billie Eilish, The Beatles, Foo Fighters, Thin Lizzy, and many more. From famous songs, to riffs, and guitar solos, each song is adjusted to your skill level, so you always get the optimal challenge when learning; and we are always adding new songs.

TUNE

The built-in tuner supports standard tuning and loads of alternative tuning options, including chromatic tuning. Choose between automatic string detection or manual. If you are a beginner, there is a “how to tune” video that will guide you.

Gibson App tuner

WATCH

Guitars. Music. Culture.

Watch Gibson TV, the iconic, American guitar maker’s first-ever, award-winning, worldwide online network–features original series from the world’s best storytellers. Watch, learn, get inspired.

SHOP

Shop from the online store for Gibson, Epiphone, and Kramer instruments, as well as Gibson Brands official apparel, gear and accessories.

VIRTUAL GUITAR TECH

Virtual Guitar Tech Service – get a FREE one-on-one consultation with a Gibson Brands pro guitar tech. Make a live, virtual appointment at the click of a button and players will receive a free, personalized, one-on-one real-time video conference call with a Gibson instrument technician covering a variety of basic guitar tune-up and maintenance tasks.

Gibson App Virtual Tech Service

Available on iOS App Store and Android Google Play.