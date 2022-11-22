10 Gifts for Music Lovers

We all know music lovers will never turn down concert tickets as holiday presents, but we also know there are other cool gifts and gadgets they’ll appreciate as well. We rounded up 10 of our favorite gifts for music lovers to make shopping for the melomaniacs in your life simple. From guitars and jewelry to speakers, we cover it all.

1. Epiphone Slash “AFD” Les Paul Special-II Performance Pack

Designed by Slash, you know this beginner electric guitar features the best of the best. With a dark cherry mahogany body and neck and ivory binding, you can’t help but think this guitar is a beauty. It’s topped with AAA flame maple, too. The performance pack is complete with a Snakepit-15 amp (also designed by Slash). The amp is equipped with an 8″ Electar G8 Classic-25 4 ohms speaker, perfect for that metallic tone Slash is known for. However, it still makes for a nice practice amp. Use the headphone jack when needed. Overall, it’s a great affordable bundle for beginners. You’ll also receive a gig bag, guitar picks, and online lessons.

2. Sterling Silver Music Note Necklace

Gift your favorite musician a music note necklace. The necklace is nickel, lead, and lead-free, making this a great pick for anyone with sensitive skin. This necklace is super cute and will go with lots of everyday fashion.

3. Funny Retro Vinyl Record Coasters for Drinks

Everyone understands the importance of a coaster once they use their hard-earned money on a coffee table. Whether you’re treating yourself or a loved one to a nice housewarming gift, ditch the boring coasters. These adorable vinyl coasters will add a retro vibe to your favorite room. With a total of 6 coasters, you can place some in the living room, home office, or kitchen.

4. Bluetooth Speaker Night Light

Nothing beats listening to music in a room with a nice ambiance. Create a cozy vibe with a light-up Bluetooth speaker. This 4-in-1 speaker is a nightlight, phone holder, and charging station. It’s a great gift for all music enthusiasts, especially young music lovers who need lighting at night. It’s compatible with phones, tablets, computers, TVs, and more devices. With a wireless range of up to 30 feet, you don’t have to worry about hauling it around from room to room. Enjoy 7 solid lights and 2 dynamic colored lights, which will totally come in handy for a much-needed jam session or dance party in the living room.

5. Music Journal (Diary, Notebook)

Writer’s block is real, but when inspiration strikes you may not always be in the studio. A music journal will keep your thoughts and ideas all organized in one place. Whether you’re at the coffee shop, on the train, or in bed, you can grab this handy journal to write your idea down. The left-hand pages are for ideas and lyrics, and the right-hand pages are for composing music. There are several other specs that make this journal much better than a spiral notebook: the cover is a beauty, and really fits the theme of a songwriter. The pages take pen and pencil well, there’s a back cover pocket, and lastly, the elastic band keeps everything secure.

6. Jekeno Music Note Sherpa Blanket

Everyone needs a cozy blanket for the couch. Seriously, how does one get comfy watching a whole season of a TV show without a nice sherpa blanket? This 50 x 60 blanket is soft to the touch and is made of quality microfiber polyester. Be sure to machine wash it in cold water and tumble dry on low heat so it lasts forever.

7. 4 Pairs – Music Note Socks

Socks are one of those items that we don’t like spending money on as adults. However, we need them! Gift your favorite music lover socks they can wear while lounging around the house listening to their favorite Spotify playlist. They’ll receive 4 pairs of socks that will fit shoe sizes 6-12.

8. LanHong – 13.5 Ounce Guitar Mug

Whether they start their morning off with tea, coffee, or hot chocolate, this guitar mug will be the only mug they’ll reach for each morning. Not only is it practical, but it makes for great decor, especially if the gift recipient works in the music industry. This guitar-shaped mug will look great on their office desk.

9. Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker

As someone who just put a dent in their Google speaker trying to make it their designated shower speaker, I’d say any music lover would appreciate a waterproof Bluetooth speaker. Bose’s SoundLink speaker is small but loud. It has a clear sound and a deep bass that can be heard indoors or outdoors. It’ll make a great bedroom, bathroom, or beach day speaker. Not only is it waterproof, but it’s also dustproof and protected from extreme temperatures. It also resists dents, drops, cracks, and scratches. This Siri and Google Assistant-compatible speaker will last forever. Well, it’ll last up to 6 hours, just be sure to charge it with the included micro-USB cable.

10. DW DDAC2215CL Design Series 5-piece Shell Pack with Snare Drum

Gift your favorite drummer this 5-piece shell kit. Sweetwater is right, this drum kit is sure to turn some heads. An acrylic shell is great for that “punch” sound drummers like. It’s definitely a loud sound many achieve with a quality mic, but with this set, you can ditch the mic. It’s perfect for a variety of drumming styles, so whether you (or your favorite drummer) are into rock style or Latin drumming, this kit will bit a hit. It comes with three toms, a snare, and a kick drum.

