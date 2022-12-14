Shopping for your favorite music teacher this holiday season will be a breeze. We rounded up 5 gifts for music teachers that are useful, unique, and far from the average gift. This list won’t consist of “Best Music Teacher in the World” tee shirts, but rather items that working musicians will absolutely adore and find helpful. Here’s exactly what your favorite guitar and drum teacher will love.

1. Broadway Gift Black Drum Set Hanging Ornament

‘Tis the season for holiday decorating. Instrument-shaped ornaments are perfect Christmas gifts. Your music teacher can hang it on their Christmas tree or just about anywhere they desire. It’ll look cute in an office or even dangling from a rearview mirror. This drumset ornament is perfect for drum teachers, however, Amazon has an ornament for most instruments, including pianos and guitars. It’ll come in a small box for easy gift wrapping.

2. Food Delivery Gift Card

Music teachers are busy. Whether they teach at a studio or at a school, chances are they had lunch at work or in between classes for about 15 minutes. Packing lunch or even driving to get lunch isn’t always ideal with a busy schedule. With a DoorDash gift card, your teacher doesn’t have to worry about lunch one day. It’ll mean a lot to them! Plus, it’ll be helpful if they travel for gigs often.

3. Apple AirPods with Charging Case

C’mon, everyone wants a pair, whether they’ll admit it or not. If you notice your teacher takes their Mac or iPad everywhere, they need a pair of AirPods for easy connectivity on the go. With 5 hours of listening time, your teacher can enjoy music while they run errands and work out.

4. Personalized Record Cutting Board

Cooking requires lots of creativity, and surely you think your music teacher is super creative. Chances are, your teacher loves to cook! Gift them a personalized cutting board that looks just like a record. Customize the center panel with an album and band name and get the optional stand so they can show it off on their kitchen counter. It’s a unique gift that they’ll use often.

5. Gift Card for Concert Tickets

Do you even have to question if your music teacher likes live music? Exactly. Everyone loves a good concert, so consider gifting your teacher a Vivid Seats gift card. This especially makes a great gift if you’re located in a city that has lots of concerts or venues that sell out quickly. With a gift card, your music teacher can have their funds ready for a ticket before tour dates even drop. Plus, maybe they’re sports fans, too! Treat them to a night out at a ball game for all of their patience, kindness, and knowledge.

**All products are independently chosen by American Songwriter editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.