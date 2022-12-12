Holiday shopping for musicians doesn’t require a trip to your local music store (or much money at all). We rounded up 8 gifts for musicians under $25 that are useful for practice, gigs, decor, and more. While it may be tempting to splurge, you can gift friends and family accessories and apparel that will mean a lot to them. See which gift your loved ones will like.

1. Smart-Po Smartphone Guitar Capo

Smart-Po’s guitar capo is the perfect gift for guitarists for various reasons: it’s one of the easiest ways for musicians to record themselves playing and also a great way to learn chords via YouTube or websites. It’ll also come in handy for online lessons. Use it for a clear view of your Zoom meeting or apps to learn songs. The opportunities are endless. The capo works on all acoustic and electric guitars and pivots and tilts for the best angle.

2. Drumsticks Ballpoint Pens

Here’s a fun gift for drummers. These drumstick pens are great for writing down music and for fun. These pens will make for a hilarious white elephant gift exchange with friends as well. Consider buying them as a stocking stuffer.

3. Drumstick Bag with Crossbody Shoulder Strap

Drummers need a stick bag. Even if they aren’t traveling to gigs often, having a designated bag for sticks is a must so they don’t misplace or damage them. This bag is budget-friendly and roomy. It can hold up to 8 pairs of sticks and has pockets for essentials like drum keys. It’s super convenient to carry, too. The straps allow drummers to carry their essentials hands-free.

4. Saramonic SmartMic Mini Condenser Microphone with TRRS Connector

A mini-quality mic is on just about everyone’s wishlist these days. Whether it’s for TikToks, Zoom meetings, or even acting self-tapes, creatives are on the hunt for one, including musicians. This mini mic provides quality sound for phones and tablets. It weighs less than an ounce, making it portable. And no need to do sound edits after since the built-in shock mount and windscreen minimize unwanted noise. Perfect for recording videos and gigs at cozy venues.

5. Fender Logo Beanie – Black

Any Fender enthusiast will appreciate this logo beanie. Beanies are great additions to any casual outfit. So if your favorite musician is into fashion, they’ll definitely love that you combined their love for music and apparel in one gift.

6. DW Corporate Logo T-shirt – Small, Black

Here’s another apparel idea. Tees are great gifts for any time of the year — holidays, birthdays, and just-because gifts. This DW T-shirt will make any drummer smile. They can wear it when it’s warm or put a flannel over it when it’s cooler outside.

7. Zildjian Vinyl Sticker Sheet

Zildjian is another brand drummers go crazy for. Their world-renowned cymbals are top-tier, and these stickers allow drummers to show off their love for the brand. Drummers can place them on water bottles, laptops, and more. It’s a simple yet thoughtful gift under $4.

8. Guitar Wall Hanger, 2 Pack

Guitarists will always have the finest wall decor. Seriously, hang up a guitar (or two) and they’ve got an artsy and cozy vibe in their living room or bedroom. Hanging guitars is easy with this wall hanger set. It comes with two long screws and drywall anchors to mount the hangers. I use these hangers and I love how I’m able to display my very first guitar.

**All products are independently chosen by American Songwriter editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.