Girl Talk, aka Pittsburgh’s Gregg Gillis, is excited to announce his first North American tour in eight years. Throughout the past two decades, Girl Talk has been known for his wholly energetic, sweat soaked, confetti-covered live shows and festival performances. Once again, he will bring this exuberance across the states, playing Chicago’s Metro, Los Angeles’ Echoplex, the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C., and more. A full list of dates can be found below and tickets go on sale later this week at girltalkmusic.com.



Gillis built his reputation from his meticulous construction of sample-based music and specific style of genre-smashing, breakneck-paced party jams. With each Girl Talk album, from his breakout Night Ripper(2006) to Feed The Animals (2008) and his last, All Day(2010), his work has become increasingly detailed and complex. The last several years have seen Gillis focusing on collaborative work producing hip hop for some of his favorite rap artists. In 2014, he and Philadelphia’s Freewayreleased the “Broken Ankles” EP, and since then, Gillis has steadily earned an impressive list of production credits and collaborations with his artistic contemporaries, including Wiz Khalifa, T-Pain, Tory Lanez, Young Nudy, Bas, Cozz, Erick The Architect (from Flatbush Zombies), Smoke DZA, and Don Q. As Noisey so aptly describes him, “The tracks he’s released over the last year show, more than anything, that Gillis is adaptable as a producer. The people he’s worked with are about as different as you can get in the wider rap world, but no matter the circumstance, he’s been able to find palettes that work for each of their voices. . . Given the encyclopedic knowledge of music from across styles and eras, it’s not all that surprising that he’s good at this.”



Girl Talk Tour Dates:

Wed. April 29 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

Fri. May 1 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Sat. May 2 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

Sun. May 3 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

Tue. May 5 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Thu. May 7 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

Fri. May 8 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Sat. May 9 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

Mon. May 11 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Tue. May 12 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Wed. May 13 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

Fri. May 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

Sat. May 16 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

Mon. May 18 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin

Tue. May 19 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

Thu. May 21 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

Fri. May 22 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Sat. May 23 – Boston, MA @ Royale

Sun. June 7 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball