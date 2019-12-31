Green Leaf Rustlers have announced the release of their debut album—a live collection entitled From Within Marin. Comprised by Chris Robinson, Barry Sless, Greg Loiacono, Pete Sears and John Molo, the cosmic country quintet have become a staple of the live music scene in and around Marin County,

California for their re-imagining of outlaw country and country rock staples by artists like Gram Parsons, Waylon Jennings, The Byrds and more. The band, which seldom performs outside of North California, was captured in concert on the 2-LP set by none other than legendary recording engineer and Grateful Dead archivist Betty Cantor Jackson at a handful of early 2019 shows in Marin.

“The Green Leaf Rustlers are a Marin County hippie hayride,” says Robinson. “Rockin’ and rollin’ through our favorite classic cosmic country covers and keeping the good people dancing the night away under star-filled western skies.”

Indeed, Robinson and company work their way through a set of exhilarating performances, including album opener “Big Mouth Blues,” originally by Gram Parsons, a gritty rendition of The Rolling Stones‘ “No Expectations,” the full-tilt choogle of JJ Cale‘s “Ride Me High” and the album’s first single, the American roots music standard “That’s Alright Mama” (listen / share), originally written by bluesman Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup.

Green Leaf Rustlers’ ‘From Within Marin’ will be released March 14 on double vinyl with gorgeous gatefold packaging, as well as, digital formats. Pre-orders are available now on digital formats with LP pre-order expected shortly.