Shopping for 4th of July sales is a must if you want to save big on guitars, keyboards, drums, and more. Guitar Center's Fourth of July sale is now live so we scoured through all of their deals and rounded up some of our favorites.

These deals range from up to 35% off some of the biggest brands, including Fender, Roland, Gibson, and more.

So, if you have something on your wishlist, see if the price is much lower today! Or, feel free to knock out some Christmas shopping super early.

Our favorite deal is the surf green Squier Bullet Telecaster, it'll make a great first guitar.

See what you'll save on today and shop our favorite picks.

Best Guitar Sales

1. A Beginner-Friendly Guitar Under $160 - Squier Bullet Telecaster (Now $159.99, Save $40)

This would make a great first Tele for new guitar players. The guitar has a modern "C" shape profile making it comfortable for players.

The Squier Bullet Telecaster comes with 2 single-coil pickups for that traditional Telecaster sound we love. You can get this electric guitar for only $159.99 while it's on sale, don't miss out!

2. The Hot Pink Guitar of Your Dreams - Mitchell MD200 Double-Cutaway Electric Guitar (Now $149.99, Save $70)

Looking for a hot pink double-cutaway guitar? Get this Mitchell MD200 for under $150! The MD200 has a rail-style ceramic humbucker in the bridge and mini-rail humbucker in the neck position to enhance tone and sustain.

It's a beautiful guitar, and it's perfect for smooth playing.

3. A Limited-Edition Hummingbird Under $400 - Epiphone Hummingbird EC Studio Acoustic-Electric (Now $399, Save $80)

Recreate the '60s classic with the Hummingbird EC Studio Limited Edition acoustic-electric guitar. This gorgeous guitar has a solid spruce top and the state-of-the-art Fishman electronics system for true acoustic tone when plugging into a PA or acoustic guitar amp.

Your favorite guitarists love it, and so will you.

Best Keys on Sale

4. The Best MIDI Under $90 - M-Audio Keystation 49es MK3 Keyboard Controller (Now $89, Save $30)

If you're looking for a quality keyboard controller under $90, M-Audio has you covered. They make amazing entry-level and professional controllers for everyone.

This controller includes Pro Tools | First M-Audio Edition, Able Live Lite, Skoove, Melodics, and more. It's the best bang for the buck with all the included software.

5. Best Portable Piano - Roland GO:KEYS Portable Piano Package Essentials (Now $389, Save $46)

Get started on your keyboard journey today with this Roland bundle. The legendary brand has paved the wave for electronic and digital instruments.

This beginner-friendly keyboard features 61 full-sized keys and has various onboard sounds and rhythms. Play with batteries or an AC adapter. So, it'll be a great pick for playing at home or on the go with friends or your piano teacher.

Best Drum Sale

6. A Quality Electronic Drumset - Roland TD-1DMKX V-Drums Set With Additional Larger Ride Cymbal (Now $499, Save $100)

Here's a great electronic drum set for drummers of all levels. The set features double-mesh drum heads for a realistic and quiet playing experience, 15 preset drum kits, and a built-in metronome with adjustable tempo and timing to improve your playing.

There is also an input for connecting your phone, so, if you love learning new songs or playing covers this will be too much fun.

Best Amp Deal

7. Bass Combo Amp Under $300 - Acoustic B100C 1x12 100W Bass Combo With Tilt-Back Cab Blac (Now $289, Save $80)

Invest in a 100-watt amp that's perfect for small gigs and band practice. The combo amp has a 12-inch speaker for a classic acoustic tone and a tilt-back cabinet design so you can angle it towards you.

The amplifier also has a 4-band EQ that allows for boosting or cutting low, low-mid, high-mid, and high frequencies. Overall, this is an excellent amp for controlling the shape of your sound.

Best Mic Deal

8. Best Ribbon Mic Under $100 - Sterling Audio ST170 Active Ribbon Microphone (Now $99, Save $130)

Here's a quality figure-8 ribbon mic for warm and smooth vocals. You can also use it for recording acoustic instruments as well.

It's a pretty cool mic, as this mic uses an internal preamp to boost the mic's output signal so it can be used with standard mic preamps or interfaces that provide phantom power. No need for a special high-grain preamp.

It has a nice frequency response of 20Hz to 18kHz, making it great for a wide spectrum of frequencies.

Happy Fourth of July!

