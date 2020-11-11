Now this looks interesting: Guitar Center introduces the Carry-on Folding Piano, a standard-sized 88-key piano that folds up for easy grab and go travel situations. The piano features 128 voices and rhythms, a MIDI Controller, weighs 3.5 lbs, measures 12.9 inches long when folded and sells for $99.

The unit features 30 backing tracks and MIDI over USB and handles up to eight hours of playing time on a full charge via the built-in USB rechargeable battery. Play any time using headphones (3.5-mm output) or the built-in stereo speakers (the 3.5-mm output can also be used as a line-out to connect outside amplifiers and interfaces). The piano has an onboard metronome with six accent settings, and comes with a sustain pedal, USB charging cable plus a branded carry-on tote bag for safe travel.

Folding Carry-On Piano

We’ll give this a test review in the coming months, so stay tuned.

View “The World’s Only 88-Key Folding Carry-on Piano” video below:

Carry-on 88-Key Folding Piano and MIDI Controller specifications:

Standard-size keys for real playing feel and muscle memory development

All-in-1 solution: 128 sounds, 128 rhythms, 30 backing tracks, stereo speakers, polyphonic, metronome, tempo control, transpose function, MIDI over USB, headphone out, sustain pedal

Built-in USB rechargeable battery gives up to eight hours of normal playing time with full charge

Weight: 3.5 lbs (1.6 kg)

Dimensions: Folded only 12.9″ x 4.7″ x 3.3″ (33 x 12 x 8.5 cm)

Accessories Included: Sustain pedal, Note sheet, Carry-on Tote bag, USB charging cable