Guitarist Extraordinaire Steve Morse And Ernie Ball Music Man Celebrate 20-Year Anniversary With New Signature Models

Steve Morse and Ernie Ball Music Man celebrate their 20-year partnership with the introduction of two new signature model guitars.

Morse is undoubtedly one of the premier guitarists of all time. His mastery encompasses classical, country, the pioneering fusion sound he created with his band Dixie Dregs in the early ‘80’s, his stint in Kansas and a long career in the current version of Deep Purple.

Naturally, Morse’s guitar of choice calls for versatility, and these signature models deliver. Watch as he demos his original Signature model in the video below:

Steve Morse demos his Ernie Ball Music Man Signature Model guitar

Ernie Ball Music Man SMY2D

The SMY2D is a striking guitar with a Blue Burst Flame finish, figured maple neck, Poplar tone-wood and rosewood fretboard. The custom Dimarzio pickups make this instrument scream when needed. The pickup arrangement is simplified from the standard model’s 4 pickup configuration. A clear pickguard, standard hardtail and chrome hardware round out the specs. Street price is $2999.00.

Ernie Ball Music Man SMY2D

Steve Morse Signature Model

The Steve Morse signature, his first collaboration with Ernie Ball, is made to Steve’s exact specification and has been his instrument of choice both in the studio and on stage for more than 25 years. Featuring a classic double cutaway design, four custom DiMarzio pickups and intuitive switching layout, this signature guitar affords effortless playability, comfortable yet solid construction and a full range of tonal possibilities. Street price is $2799.00.