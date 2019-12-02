Hallmark Channel and Warner Music Nashville join to announce the release of a new holiday album containing both previously released tracks and original Christmas songs, many of which were written and composed for Hallmark Channel, the undisputed leader in holiday programming. Hallmark Channels Christmas Album is available wherever music is streamed.

“Luv U On Xmas”

From the Hallmark Channel Original Movie “Write Before Christmas” performed by Drew Seeley

“This Christmas” (cover)

From the Hallmark Channel Original Movie “Christmas Duet” performed by Rome Flynn

“The Heart Of Christmas”

From the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Original Movie “Our Christmas Love Song”

performed by Alicia Witt

“Joy to the World”

From the Hallmark Channel Original Movie “Christmas at Graceland” performed by Kellie Pickler

“Blue Christmas”

From the Hallmark Channel Original Movie “Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays”

performed by Chase Bryant

“Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!”

Performed by Blake Shelton

“Mary Did You Know”

Performed by Brett Eldredge

“Go Tell It On The Mountain”

Performed by Hunter Hayes

“Christmas Time”

Performed by Devin Dawson

Original music is a burgeoning new enterprise within Crown Media Family Networks, whose media portfolio includes Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Hallmark Drama, and Hallmark Movies Now, as the content company continues its efforts to produce the highest-quality media for consumers. The department, led by Vice President, Music Strategies and Licensing Daryl Berg, will expand relationships with composers and song writers to create an even more distinctive brand experience for Hallmark movie-watching enthusiasts.