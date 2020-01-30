While many people who live through a near-death experience gain new insights on life, few of them bounce back with a brilliant EP.

But that’s exactly what 25-year-old Nacho Cano did.

In 2017, Cano — who is better known by his stage name, Harmless — was biking to work when he was struck by a drunk driver. The incident left him in severe condition and nearly killed him. While Cano was rehabilitating and regaining his ability to walk, he turned to music as a form of therapy.

The result was the electrifying Condiciones. Built around layers of soothing keyboards, the EP features melodies and saxophone riffs that flow into four blossoming songs. Connecting these songs are a series of voicemails left by Cano’s friends for him during his recovery period.

These things combined make Condiciones a moving listen. It somehow perfectly balances being tranquil and relaxing with being passionate and motivating. The voicemails create a sense of sentimentality, and the melodies create a sense of freedom and leisure. At the same time, it makes you want to drink a beer at the pool and tell your friends how much they mean to you.

“I wrote all of these songs as a form of therapy throughout my arduous recovery,” Cano said. “I made [Condiciones] to get through my worst experience, and if anyone can take this and turn it into another completely different thing I will feel so grateful. If this horrible thing can turn into your car ride home with the person you love, or the song you listen to when you feel introspective, then it’s served its purpose.”

“I understand that music isn’t the safest career choice,” Cano continued, “but it brings me so much joy when it allows me to connect to others. I’m just a person, the music I make exists completely outside of myself. Like one of my favorite songs “Sabor a Mi” says: “I am nothing/ I have no vanity/ Of my life I give the best/ I’m so poor I’ve got nothing else to give.” For a long time, I’ve decided to live that way.”

Listen to Harmless’s Condiciones below: