We all hoped it was a hoax. It seemed too awful to be real, having just arrived at Staples Center for today’s Grammys, where Kobe and The Lakers lived. Outside are immense metal sculpures of all the legendary Lakers in action. Across the street in the L.A. Plaza, fans already started to gather around a large flowered wreath. Within twenty minutes, there were thousands. In tears. Shocked silence. Kobe died in a helicopter crash with his daughter Gianna and seven others in Calabasas, California.

Staples Center Today. January 26, 2020.

Yet the show must go on, as it did on February 12, 2012, the day after Whitney Houston died at the Beverly Hilton hotel. Darkness descended over the ceremony then as it did today, leaving us in sad shadows all day and disbelief.



Lizzo, who opened the show this year was the first to make a tribute, dedicating her song “Cuz I Love You” with the words, “Tonight is for Kobe.”



Alicia Keys opened herself by acknowledging the tragedy. “We’re all feeling crazy sadness right now,” she said. “We’re literally standing here, heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built.”