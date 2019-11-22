Hinder drummer Cody Hanson and frontman Marshal Dutton have announced a new project under the moniker Dangerous Hippies.

The idea for the new band unofficially started in 2011 when the two were working as a songwriting/production partnership, before Marshall joined Hinder. They were approached to write a song for a commercial that was similar to The Black Keys. Once it was finished and they started to share the end result, the feedback from friends inspired them to continue.

Cody Hansen says: “We were very inspired and were having a blast, so we decided to write more in the same style. It seemed to come naturally and since it had a more raw feel, we could spend more time on writing and less time polishing in the studio.”

Over the years the sound has grown and evolved into a mixture of several styles with elements of rock, pop, hip hop, folk and reggae letting the duo spread their songwriting wings beyond the active rock they are best known for.



Hinder fans should not be worried says Hanson: “Dangerous Hippies was never intended to be a replacement for Hinder. Hinder will continue to tour. However, Marshal and I feel that we have grown as songwriters and producers. We don’t want to be stuck in the box of the “active rock” genre forever. We feel that it’s time to get some of the music that we’ve been working on for so many years out to the world.”

The guys have more than a full album’s worth of material and are constantly writing. Since the music business has evolved so much since the early days of Hinder they know the process of building a new project has changed significantly.

Hansen adds, ” We don’t want this to be just another side project that releases a song/album and then disappears.We plan on taking the time to build this the right way and to build the fan base that will appreciate this new style of music.”

